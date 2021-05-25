Port of Quincy Receives Washington Capital Budget Funding for Water Main Design Project at George, WA - Eyes George as a Key Future Area for Economic Development in the Quincy Port District

GEORGE, Wash., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port of Quincy was recently awarded $155,000 in the 2021-23 Washington State Capital Budget for Design Phases (Phases 1 & 2) of a Water Main Infrastructure Extension Project (in the Quincy Port District) near George, WA. This important funding was a result of the strong efforts during the 2021 Legislative Session of local Washington State 13th District legislators, Rep. Alex Ybarra, Sen. Judy Warnick, and Rep. Tom Dent.

Map of Washington State highlighting George, WA Map of Washington State highlighting George, WA

The Port of Quincy Water Main Infrastructure Extension Project would provide an extension of the existing George, WA water main to meet the needs of future development north of Interstate 90 and to the west of State Route (SR) 281 near George.

Before the extension of the above-mentioned water main can be constructed, Design Phases (Phases 1 & 2) need to be completed. The existing 16" water main is located along SR 281 at milepost 0.62. The proposed extended 16" water main would cross under an SR 281 bridge, and then a Bureau of Reclamation Irrigation Canal at the above milepost. The proposed water main would be of sufficient size to meet projected water demands of anticipated future development on north of I-90 and to the west of SR 281 near George, WA.

After Design Phases 1 & 2 are completed, the Construction Phases of the water main project would occur next, subject to the availability of funding.

The Port of Quincy strongly believes that this project would help accelerate economic development and job growth near George, WA in the Quincy Port District.

On a related note, several new projects/developments have recently occurred at or near George, WA including:

Given its central location in the middle of Washington State (between Seattle and Spokane) at a major freeway interchange at I-90 and SR 281, the Port of Quincy is very bullish on future economic development and business growth at George, and believes it is primed to be an excellent location for warehousing and distribution facilities, and food processing facilities. Additionally, according to recent population estimates, over 5.5 million people live within 150 miles of George, WA.

As a result, it is important that the water main from George be expanded and extended, as the combination of this water infrastructure as well as the above-mentioned power infrastructure will be critical components in helping to accommodate the future economic growth in the George, WA area.

For more information, please contact Curt Morris of the Port of Quincy at [email protected] or 509-557-0843.

SOURCE Port of Quincy