Port of Subs® Launches New Chicken Cordon Bleu, Seasonal Menu and Back-to-School Rewards

Limited-time menu items, family-friendly catering, and must-have rewards help guests make the most of the season

RENO, Nev., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Port of Subs®, the neighborhood sandwich franchise known for its fresh, made-to-order sandwiches, is introducing a new Chicken Cordon Bleu sandwich, Jalapeño Cheddar Bread and Brookie dessert, along with a lineup of seasonal rewards, family promotions and catering offers designed to help guests make the most of late summer and the back-to-school season.

Leading the seasonal lineup is the new Chicken Cordon Bleu, featuring grilled chicken breast, savory ham, melted Swiss cheese and honey mustard served on Port of Subs' signature fresh-baked bread. Guests can complete the meal with the new Jalapeño Cheddar Bread and Brookie dessert, available for a limited time through September 30, 2026.

Leading the seasonal lineup is the new Chicken Cordon Bleu, featuring grilled chicken breast, savory ham, melted Swiss cheese and honey mustard served on Port of Subs' signature fresh-baked bread. Guests can complete the meal with the new Jalapeño Cheddar Bread and Brookie dessert, available for a limited time through September 30, 2026.

Every Port of Subs sandwich is made fresh to order with premium meats and cheeses sliced fresh in front of each guest and served on the brand's signature fresh-baked bread, delivering the quality and craftsmanship that have defined the brand for more than 50 years.

"Summer and back-to-school are two of the busiest seasons for families, teams and communities," said Healey Mendicino, President and CEO of Port of Subs. " Whether it's grabbing lunch, feeding the team after practice, hosting a family get-together or catering a school event, we're excited to offer fresh flavors, rewarding promotions and convenient catering options that make every occasion a little easier."

Throughout the season, Port Perks® members can take advantage of exclusive rewards and limited-time promotions, including:

Family Favorites

Bring the Kids Challenge (August 1–31): Purchase three Kids Meals during August and receive one Kids Meal FREE.

Purchase three Kids Meals during August and receive one Kids Meal FREE. 2-Foot Tuesdays (Every Tuesday): Enjoy weekly offers on Port of Subs' signature 2-Foot Classic Subs.

Rewards & Loyalty

Back-to-School Spinner (August 24–28): Spin to win prizes, including a FREE Medium Classic Sub.

Spin to win prizes, including a FREE Medium Classic Sub. Referral Challenge (September 1–30): Refer friends to Port Perks and earn $2 in Sub Bucks for every successful referral.

Catering Offers

Catering Reward (September 1–30): Spend $150 or more on catering and receive a $25 reward coupon valid through the end of September.

Spend on catering and receive a valid through the end of September. Labor Day Free Delivery (September 4–7): Receive free delivery on qualifying mealtime orders throughout Labor Day weekend.

As classrooms fill, sports seasons begin and community events return, Port of Subs is spotlighting its fresh catering lineup. From boxed lunches and sandwich trays to group meals for schools, offices, tailgates, birthdays and neighborhood gatherings, the brand's catering program offers convenient, crowd-pleasing options for groups of every size.

Guests can order ahead for pickup, delivery or catering through the Port of Subs app or online while earning exclusive rewards through Port Perks Rewards.

The Chicken Cordon Bleu, Jalapeño Cheddar Bread and Brookie are available for a limited time through September 30, 2026, at participating Port of Subs locations.

To learn more, join Port Perks Rewards, or order online, visit www.portofsubs.com.

About Port of Subs®

Port of Subs® has been slicing fresh and serving communities for more than five decades. Founded on a commitment to quality sandwich making and superior customer service, the brand is known for its premium meats and cheeses and customizable, made-to-order menu offerings. With more than 120 locations across the U.S. and a growing franchise development pipeline, Port of Subs continues to evolve through innovative products, convenient technology, and a commitment to being Your Neighborhood Sandwich Shop™. For more information, please visit www.portofsubs.com. For franchising opportunities, visit www.franchising.portofsubs.com.

SOURCE Port of Subs