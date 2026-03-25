Port of Subs® Expands Pacific Northwest Footprint with New Growth Push Across Washington

Your Neighborhood Sandwich Shop™ Announces New Locations in Spokane and Sea-Tac Airport, plus 10-unit Regional Development Deal

DENVER, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Port of Subs®, the neighborhood sandwich franchise serving up fresh, made-to-order subs, is accelerating its growth in Washington with ambitious regional development plans. Building on the brand's existing footprint in Bellingham, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Tulalip, Regional Developer Ben Pearson has opened his first store in Spokane as part of a 10‑unit development deal across Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. As the brand accelerates its growth across the Inland Northwest, Port of Subs® is also expanding its presence in Seattle with its first location coming to Seattle Tacoma International Airport in Spring 2026, and goals to open additional locations throughout the city.

Port of Subs

A longtime Kennewick resident and Eastern Washington native, Pearson brings a proven leadership background shaped by eight years in the U.S. Navy aboard nuclear submarines and 15 years at Grant PUD. Drawn to Port of Subs for its fresh‑sliced quality, strong franchisee support, and neighborhood driven culture, his recently opened flagship Spokane location is already surpassing new store performance records. His continued growth plan includes priority markets such as Spokane, the Tri-Cities (Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland) Coeur d'Alene, Walla Walla, and Ritzville.

"Port of Subs and its focus on quality and consistency strongly align with my values as a business leader," said Pearson. "I look forward to bringing the neighborhood sandwich shop experience to the Inland Northwest by building strong community connections and providing excellent customer service to communities across Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho."

Further expanding their footprint in the state, the first Sea-Tac airport location will be led by U.S. military veteran and experienced restaurant operator Rod O'Neil, reflecting the brand's commitment to growing into non-traditional locations. O'Neil is partnering with longtime partner Jerry Whitsett, operator of Port of Subs' high-volume airport locations at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). They served together in the U.S. Army, and have carried that shared foundation of discipline, teamwork, and high standards into their business partnership. Their expansion into Sea-Tac, one of the nation's busiest airports with more than 50 million annual passengers, marks a major growth milestone and will introduce the brand to millions of new travelers across the Pacific Northwest. Beyond the initial airport location, Port of Subs is actively seeking prospective Regional Developers to bring new restaurants to the Greater Seattle area.

"With a new 10-unit development deal in Washington, a record-breaking start in Spokane, and our first SeaTac Airport location on the way, this is a pivotal moment for our growth in the Pacific Northwest," said Healey Mendicino, President and CEO of Port of Subs®. "After more than 20 years in the region, expanding more deeply into Seattle and across Washington is a natural next step, and an opportunity to bring even more neighborhood locations to the guests who've supported us for decades. Like Port of Subs®, Seattle's food culture has always embraced freshness and craftsmanship, so we are eager to find likeminded partners to help bring this experience to more communities throughout the city."

Port of Subs ® offers a unique model, offering Regional Developers the opportunity to act as self-sufficient local extensions of the brand driving growth in the region while building on an established foundation. With over 50 years in business, a strong leadership team, and the backing of franchise growth engine Area 15 Ventures, both Regional Developers and franchisees benefit from experienced operational, marketing, and technology support and a proven pathway to scalable growth.

The brand's flexible footprint allows it to operate in both traditional and non-traditional spaces such as plazas, food courts, and freestanding restaurants. As the brand expands its franchise footprint, it remains rooted in community, guided by core values and a family-oriented, relationship driven culture that resonates with owners and guests alike.

To learn more, please visit www.portofsubs.com.

About Port of Subs®

Port of Subs® has been slicing fresh and serving communities for more than five decades. Founded on a commitment to quality sandwich making and superior customer service, the brand is known for its premium meats and cheeses and customizable, made-to-order menu offerings. With more than 120 locations across the U.S. and a growing franchise development pipeline, Port of Subs continues to evolve through innovative products, convenient technology, and a commitment to being Your Neighborhood Sandwich Shop™. For more information, please visit www.portofsubs.com.For franchising opportunities, visit www.franchising.portofsubs.com.

SOURCE Port of Subs