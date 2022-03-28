Port of Warden Unveils New Map Highlighting its Connections to Interstate 90 and SR 17 and its Considerable Infrastructure

WARDEN, Wash., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Port of Warden has recently unveiled a new map which shows the Port's boundaries in much better detail, while also highlighting the Port's connections to major interstate freeways and state highways as well as the significant rail, natural gas, electrical and water infrastructure that goes through or is in the Port of Warden (Grant County Port District No. 8).

Port of Warden Boundary Map

In particular, the Port of Warden's new map more clearly shows how Port of Warden's boundaries cross Interstate 90 and Wheeler Road to the north, encompassing the U-Road and I-90 Freeway Interchange. In addition, rail lines to Moses Lake, Othello, Schrag and Connell and two natural gas lines (Cascade Natural Gas and Avista) go through the Port of Warden, as well as a major Grant County Public Utility District Transmission Line that comes into Warden from the north. Furthermore, the Port's boundaries touch Potholes Reservoir, a major irrigation storage reservoir to the west of Warden.

In the past few years, a great deal of economic development and freight growth have occurred at the Port of Warden, including a canola crushing and canola oil refining facility, a new fertilizer distribution facility, additional fresh produce packing and frozen and dehydrated food processing, and the associated warehousing for these products. In particular, a number of major food processors, cold storage warehousing companies, fresh produce packers and agri-business companies have facilities in the Warden Port District (Grant County Port District No. 8) including: Lamb Weston, Viterra, Washington Potato Company, Skone & Connors, Jensen Farms Produce, Baker Produce, Greater Pacific Cold Storage, Country Morning Farms, CHS SunBasin Growers, BFI Native Seeds, The McGregor Company, Skone Irrigation, Pure Line Seeds, Brotherton Seed, and Columbia Basin Railroad. In fact, Viterra's Canola Oilseed Processing Facility in Warden, WA "is the largest commercial-scale canola processing facility west of the Rocky Mountains. It is one of only two large-scale canola processing facilities in North America using expeller-press technology. The facility is designed to produce over 300,000,000 pounds of canola oil each year…The Warden plant is designed to crush over 350,000 metric tonnes of canola seed annually."

Additionally, there are about 250 acres of industrial-zoned, development-ready properties in the Port of Warden, which are ideal for frozen food processors, fresh produce packers, warehousing & cold storage distribution facilities, agricultural manufacturers, and other agri-business related operations. As large tracks of development-ready, industrial-zoned properties and with power, water, and rail infrastructure, etc. are getting harder and harder to find on the West Coast, the Port of Warden believes it is poised for strong future growth, given the large amount of industrial-zoned land that it has available.

Furthermore, the Port of Warden is putting more emphasis on industrial, food processing and cold storage development on the north side of Warden, and among other things the Port's new map will help to promote development north of town, and eventually around the freeway (I-90) interchange at U-Road and the rail line to Schrag, WA.

For more information, please contact Pat Millard of the Port of Warden at [email protected] or 509-800-7903.

About the Port of Warden

The Port of Warden is located in the heart of the Columbia Basin in Washington State and is a top location in the Pacific Northwest for food processing, fresh produce packing, cold storage warehousing, and agricultural manufacturing.

The Port of Warden has very robust and extensive infrastructure including low cost hydro-electric power from Grant County PUD, reliable rail service from Columbia Basin Railroad, natural gas from Avista, Cascade Natural Gas and Williams Pipeline, close proximity to Interstate 90 and Washington State Route 17, abundant irrigation water supply from the Columbia Basin Project (East Columbia Basin Irrigation District and the US Bureau of Reclamation) and a large wastewater treatment system in partnership with the City of Warden and other local partners.

Nearly 100,000 people live within 35 miles of Warden, WA, while about 500,000 people reside within 70 miles of Warden. Additionally, the Port of Warden is close to major regional airports in Pasco, Washington and Spokane, Washington.

SOURCE Port of Warden