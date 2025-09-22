Port Performance Varies Across the Globe Amid Continuing Shocks

Overall performance slides, but some developing country ports improved between 2020-2024

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Port performance across the world declined between 2020 and 2024 due to the Red Sea Crisis, challenges at the Panama Canal, and pandemic-related shocks, according to a new report released today. However, efficiency gains varied by region and income level.

The report, Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), shows that East Asian ports demonstrated improved performance and led the rankings in 2024. South Asian ports also saw remarkable recovery over the past year, while ports in North America and Europe showcased resilience by maintaining scores close to 2023.

The annual report, which is in its fifth edition, is jointly produced by the World Bank Group and S&P Global Market Intelligence and sheds light on emerging trends in port efficiency between 2020 and 2024.

The world's largest ports in high-income countries were not the only ones to see improvements. Several developing country ports saw noteworthy improvements to their scores and rankings, between 2020-2024, including Dakar (Senegal), Jawarharlal Nehru (India), Mersin (Türkiye), Port Said (Egypt), and Posorja (Ecuador).

The report attributes these improvements to strong political commitment, partnerships with global terminal operators, streamlined trade procedures, and, in some cases, targeted investments from financial institutions.

"Even amid the multiple shocks, developing country ports are finding ways to adapt, improve, and maximize value," notes Nicolas Peltier-Thiberge, Global Director for Transport at the World Bank. "It's a reminder that with better planning, technology, and cooperation across the logistics chain, ports can make significant strides in their efficiency."

This edition of the CPPI offers a comprehensive global benchmark of 403 container ports worldwide, utilizing a robust dataset that includes more than 175,000 vessel calls and 247 million container moves. It emphasizes total vessel time in port as a key indicator of operational efficiency, which is crucial for understanding the resilience and reliability of global trade. This year's CPPI introduces a multi-year trend analysis for the first time, allowing for a deeper understanding of how individual ports have evolved over the past five years. This innovation provides valuable insights into whether ports have improved, declined, or remained stable in their performance metrics.

The report notes that introducing 24/7 crane operations, optimal crane deployment, and digital platforms that connect with customs and logistics partners can deliver measurable gains in competitiveness and resilience.

"The CPPI, and its underlying data, serves as a diagnostic tool, enabling stakeholders to pinpoint structural inefficiencies and develop strategies for enhancing port operations," said Turloch Mooney, Global Head of Port Intelligence & Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "As we navigate an increasingly complex global shipping environment, understanding and improving port performance is essential for economic growth and competitiveness."

The full report can be accessed here.

About the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI)

Developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, the global Container Port Performance Index is a comparable index of global container port performance intended to serve as a reference point for key stakeholders in the global economy, including national governments, port authorities, development agencies, supra-national organizations and private operators of trade, logistics and supply chain services.

