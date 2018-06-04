Port Tampa Bay President/CEO Paul Anderson Receives 2018 Economic Leader of the Year Award

Anderson has served as President/CEO of Port Tampa Bay since January 2013. He has a rich background in both the public and private sectors, with much of it in the maritime industry, including his service as Presidential appointee to the Federal Maritime Commission and as CEO of the Jacksonville Port Authority. Under his leadership at Port Tampa Bay, the downtown Tampa waterfront is being transformed on Port-owned land; working with Jeff Vinik and Strategic Property Partners to rebuild Channelside Bay Plaza and redeveloping land north of the Florida Aquarium.

Hillsborough County and Port Tampa Bay Board Commissioner Sandy Murman presented the award to Anderson, calling Port Tampa Bay the crown jewel of economic development for our region.

"Paul likes to say, 'America is a seafaring nation, and today cargo is the currency of the world.' He has keen insight into the role ports play in facilitating global trade," said Murman. "Paul is deeply committed to supporting the growth and expansion of port commercial activity, which leads to even greater economic contribution to our region."

Today Port Tampa Bay is Florida's largest and most diversified seaport, supporting more than 85,000 jobs and generating a $17.2 billion economic impact.

Previous winners of the Economic Leader of the Year Award include Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano and President, Citi Tampa, Gregg Morton.

SOURCE Port Tampa Bay