Port Tampa Bay Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Tampa Bay President/CEO Paul Anderson announced today the hiring of David M. Delac as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Delac joins Port Tampa Bay with more than 20 years of experience in city and county government. He will start the position on Oct. 14, 2019.

As CFO for Port Tampa Bay, Delac will be responsible for directing and managing the finance, risk management and procurement departments as well as guiding the financial strength of Port Tampa Bay's overall operation. He will oversee the efficient administration of the port's debt profile and be in charge of the analysis and financial viability of new business opportunities. Additionally, Delac will control Port Tampa Bay's assets, particularly the management of cash and the collection of funds.

"As Port Tampa Bay continues record growth and building new business relationships, we are thrilled to welcome David to our leadership team and are excited about his 20 plus years of financial experience. The CFO role is critical in supplementing strategic initiatives as well as for the Port's overall financial success," said Anderson.

Delac most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer/Budget Officer for Galveston County, Texas. In this role, he was responsible for preparing, analyzing and reviewing departmental, special revenue, capital improvement and debt and internal service fund budgets of over $250 million. In addition, Delac managed over $5 million in county contracts and worked with vendors to plan, implement and maintain county-wide programs and processes such as self-insured health and safety plans, internal audits and compensation. Delac has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Prior to that role, Delac served as the Controller for WFN Consulting in Marietta, Georgia, as Budget Manager of West Palm Beach as well as the Deputy of Finance Director /Treasurer for the City of Roswell, Georgia, where he effectively managed the Finance Department budget to a realized saving of $250,000 in 2012.

Delac is a graduate of Auburn University with his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and minors in both Business Administration and Geography. In addition, he received his Masters in Public Administration from Florida State University and a Masters in Christian Leadership from Liberty University.

About Port Tampa Bay

