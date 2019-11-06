Port Tampa Bay Welcomes New Director of Communications

Wolf-Chason's experience spans local public relations and media relations roles, as well as several years in broadcast journalism. She most recently worked as the Public Information Officer for Pinellas County Schools where she served as the district spokesperson and handled all media inquiries for the district. Prior to working for the school district, Wolf-Chason was a Media Relations Specialist with Moffitt Cancer Center, where she oversaw public relations efforts for the annual Miles for Moffitt race as well as worked with the media to highlight Moffitt's clinical advancements and promote the patient experience.

Earlier in her career, Wolf-Chason was a TV News Producer, Morning Anchor and Evening Anchor at news stations in Fort Myers, Gainesville and Helena, Mont.

"Lisa's range of experience makes her a great fit to handle Port Tampa Bay's internal and external communications. She not only has the knowledge of working for a local government entity, but also understands the media landscape and the importance of strategic and proactive communications," said Anderson.

As Director of Communications at Port Tampa Bay, Wolf-Chason's responsibilities include handling both external and internal communications, all media inquiries and serving as the PTB spokesperson. She will also be responsible for communicating the Port's vision and growth plans to the local Tampa Bay community and numerous maritime trade industry associations.

Wolf-Chason is a graduate of Florida State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Media Studies. She is also currently pursuing a Master of Arts online at Arizona State University.

"I am thrilled to join Port Tampa Bay as their Director of Communications and support their effort towards growth and diversification. Port Tampa Bay has a significant economic impact on our community and I am excited to share their story and vision," said Wolf-Chason.

About Port Tampa Bay

Port Tampa Bay is Florida's largest port, supporting nearly 85,000 jobs and generating over $18 billion in annual economic impact. In addition to being a top 10 U.S. cruise port, the port handles a wide array of bulk, break bulk, containers and roll-on/roll-off cargoes, and is a major shipbuilding and repair center. For more information, visit www.portTB.com .

SOURCE Port Tampa Bay