Port Tampa Bay Welcomes New Vice President Of Operations

TAMPA, Fla., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Tampa Bay President/CEO Paul Anderson welcomes Brian G. Giuliani as its new Vice President of Operations. Giuliani starts the new position July 15 replacing former VP of Operations Sal Kass, who retired in early April.

Giuliani most recently served as the Director of North American Ports with Del Monte Fresh Produce in Miami, Florida where he oversaw five Port/Distribution facilities in North America, handling cargo valued at $2.5 billion. He had an extensive 26-year career with Del Monte Fresh Produce starting out in the Port of Savannah, Georgia as a Quality Assurance Manager and later earned multiple promotions to Port Manager at Port Manatee in Palmetto, Florida and once again in 2017 at Holt Terminal in Gloucester, New Jersey. His most recent promotion brought him to Miami, Florida as the Director of North American Ports for Del Monte Fresh Produce.

"We spent a great deal of time and energy finding the perfect match for this integral position at Port Tampa Bay. With all our diversified products and services rapidly expanding, we are extremely delighted to welcome Brian to Port Tampa Bay. He is the right person to run our day-to-day operations and is extremely intuitive with the innerworkings and strategic planning necessary to deliver on all the new relationships we have successfully secured," said Port Tampa Bay President/CEO Paul Anderson.

As the Vice President of Operations at Port Tampa Bay, Giuliani's responsibilities will include facilitating cargo and cruise operations throughout the port area and port access, by water, land or rail. He also will be responsible for ensuring public terminal facilities are operated efficiently and professionally and in keeping with regulations. Giuliani will be working closely with security, facilities and the business development team to continue to expand the port.



Giuliani is a graduate of Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.

About Port Tampa Bay

Port Tampa Bay is Florida's largest port, supporting nearly 85,000 jobs and generating over $17 billion in annual economic impact. In addition to being a top 10 U.S. cruise port, the port handles a wide array of bulk, break bulk, containers and roll-on/roll-off cargoes, and is a major shipbuilding and repair center. For more information, visit www.portTB.com .

