Portable Air Humidifier And Dehumidifier Market In the US to grow by USD 348.1 Mn between 2021-2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in the US projects growth of USD 348.1million, registering a CAGR of 5.37% from 2021 to 2026. The Product offered significant growth opportunities for market players in 2026. Factors such as growing air pollution and declining air quality played a crucial role in driving the growth of the segment. Request Free Sample Report.

Portable Air Humidifier And Dehumidifier Market In the US: Major Growth Drivers

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Portable Air Humidifier and Dehumidifier Market in US 2022-2026

The portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in the US reports the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

Increased air pollution and concerns over indoor air quality

Convenience, ease of use, and portability of the product

Also, the integration of smart connectivity is expected to emerge as a major trend in the market during the forecast period. One of the major trends in the U.S. portable air humidifier & dehumidifier market that is anticipated to have a favorable effect on the sector during the projected period is the integration of smart connectivity.

These energy-efficient smart humidifiers and dehumidifiers clean and drain buckets with leftover water and clean them automatically without any operator intervention thanks to their standardized energy star-rated equipment. Additionally, it may be controlled remotely with the use of a smartphone application. These benefits over traditional appliances will drive the market's expansion in the upcoming years. Buy Sample Report.

Portable Air Humidifier And Dehumidifier Market In the US: Key Vendor Offerings

Crane – USA : The company offers a portable air humidifier and dehumidifier that includes a humidifier, air purifier, fans, dehumidifier, top-fill, steam inhaler, and aroma diffuser.

Danby : The company offers portable air humidifier and dehumidifier that includes climate control, air purifiers, dehumidifiers, ductless split systems, humidifiers, packaged terminal air conditioners, portable air conditioners, and window air conditioners.

Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers portable air humidifier and dehumidifier that includes air purifiers, Dyson purifier cool formaldehyde, Dyson purifier hot cool, Dyson purifier cool, Dyson pure cool link, Dyson air quality backpack research, Dyson purifier filter research, Dyson purifier testing standards, air purifier filters.

Friedrich Air Conditioning: The company offers portable air humidifier and dehumidifier that provides heating and air conditioning services.

The company offers portable air humidifier and dehumidifier that provides heating and air conditioning services. Guardian Technologies LLC: The company offers different types of air purifiers, ultrasonic humidifiers, filters, UV air sanitizers, and other products

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Reasons to Buy Portable Air Humidifier And Dehumidifier Market In the US Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in the US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in us across the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable air humidifier and dehumidifier market in the US vendors

Portable Air Humidifier And Dehumidifier Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $348.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.91 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arovast Corp., BONECO AG, Crane - USA, Danby, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., eAccess Solutions Inc., Friedrich Air Conditioning, Frigidaire, Great Innovation LLC, Guardian Technologies LLC, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., HeavenFresh USA Inc., Kaz USA Inc., LG Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Pure n Natural Systems Inc., Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft, Sunbeam Product Inc., Sylvane Inc., Venta Air Technologies, Whirlpool Corp., and Sunpentown International Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Portable air humidifier - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Portable air humidifier - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Portable air humidifier - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Portable air humidifier - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Portable air humidifier - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Portable air dehumidifier - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Portable air dehumidifier - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Portable air dehumidifier - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Portable air dehumidifier - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Portable air dehumidifier - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 48: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 50: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 52: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Crane - USA

Exhibit 55: Crane - USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 56: Crane - USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 57: Crane - USA - Key offerings

10.4 Danby

Exhibit 58: Danby - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 59: Danby - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 60: Danby - Key offerings

10.5 Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 63: Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 eAccess Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 64: eAccess Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: eAccess Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 66: eAccess Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Friedrich Air Conditioning

Exhibit 67: Friedrich Air Conditioning - Overview



Exhibit 68: Friedrich Air Conditioning - Product / Service



Exhibit 69: Friedrich Air Conditioning - Key offerings

10.8 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 LG Corp.

Exhibit 74: LG Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: LG Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: LG Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: LG Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 78: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 79: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 81: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.11 Pure n Natural Systems Inc.

Exhibit 83: Pure n Natural Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Pure n Natural Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 85: Pure n Natural Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 86: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 90: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 91: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

