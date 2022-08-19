Portable Analytical Instrument Market to Grow by USD 2.52 billion, Agilent Technologies Inc. and Bruker Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Aug 19, 2022, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable analytical instrument market is driven by the rise in demand for generic drugs. However, factors such as design challenges in the miniaturization of handheld devices may challenge the growth of the market.
The portable analytical instrument market size is expected to grow by USD 2.52 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
To get an up-to-date analysis of the market and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.
The portable analytical instrument market report covers the following areas:
- Portable Analytical Instrument Market size
- Portable Analytical Instrument Market trends
- Portable Analytical Instrument Market industry analysis
The portable analytical instrument market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JASCO International Co. Ltd., Metrohm AG, Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
- Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers portable analytical instruments such as 4300 Handheld FTIR and others.
- Bruker Corp. - The company offers portable analytical instruments through its wide range of portable XRF spectrometers.
- Danaher Corp. - The company offers a wide range of portable analytical instruments through its subsidiary, Hach Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - The company offers a portable analytical instrument named cobas h 232 POC system.
- HORIBA Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of portable analytical instruments under the brand name LAQUA.
- Technology
- Spectroscopic Analysis
- Elemental Analysis
- Others
- Product
- Spectrometers
- Gas and TOC Analyzers
- Thermal Analyzers
- Others
- End-user
- Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies
- Food And Beverage Companies
- Environmental Testing Organizations
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
The spectroscopic analysis segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising use of spectroscopy systems in food and beverage testing and pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing applications. Moreover, the demand for analytical testing of pharmaceutical products and processed food has increased due to safety and quality considerations by government organizations such as the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).
APAC will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as increasing mergers and acquisitions and new investments. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries in the portable analytical instruments market in APAC.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist portable analytical instrument market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the portable analytical instrument market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the portable analytical instrument market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable analytical instrument market vendors
Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Multimodal Imaging Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Portable Analytical Instrument Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.52 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.21
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JASCO International Co. Ltd., Metrohm AG, Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Spectrometers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Gas and TOC analyzers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Thermal analyzers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Spectroscopic analysis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Elemental analysis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverage companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Environmental testing organizations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bruker Corp.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- HORIBA Ltd.
- JASCO International Co. Ltd.
- Metrohm AG
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/portable-analytical-instrumentmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article