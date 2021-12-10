Portable Analytical Instrument Market to grow by USD 2.52 Bn | APAC to occupy 34% market share | Technavio

Learn about future growth opportunities and exact growth variance by purchasing our full report.

Portable Analytical Instrument Market: Segmentation Analysis

The 120-pages report analyzes the portable analytical instrument market by the Technology (Spectroscopic analysis, Elemental analysis, and Others), Product (Spectrometers, Gas and TOC analyzers, Thermal analyzers, and Others), End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Food and beverage companies, Environmental testing organizations, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

By technology, the market witnessed observed maximum growth in the spectroscopic analysis segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increased application of spectroscopic analysis across industries such as metals, minerals, polymers, catalysts, plastics, pharmaceuticals, proteins, thin-film coatings, ceramics, and semiconductors. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, in terms of product, the market witnessed maximum demand for spectrometers and in terms of end-users, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies exhibited maximum demand for portable analytical instruments in 2020.

Portable Analytical Instrument Market: Growth Drivers

The portable analytical instrument market is driven by the rise in demand for generic drugs. Factors such as the growing number of patent expiries of branded drugs and the rising prevalence of various diseases have increased the demand for generic drugs. The growing acceptance of generic drugs has encouraged prominent drug manufacturers such as Pfizer, Novartis, and Sanofi to enter into partnership agreements with generic drug manufacturers to expand their product portfolios. Such developments are fostering the growth of the global portable analytical instrument market.

The market growth will further accelerate with the increasing prevalence of narcotics-related problems. However, design challenges in the miniaturization of handheld devices might negatively impact the growth of the portable analytical instrument market during the forecast period.

Portable Analytical Instrument Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers portable analytical instruments such as 4300 Handheld FTIR and others.

Bruker Corp.: The company offers portable analytical instruments through its wide range of portable XRF spectrometers.

Danaher Corp.: The company offers a wide range of portable analytical instruments through its subsidiary, Hach Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: The company offers a portable analytical instrument named Cobas h 232 POC system.

HORIBA Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of portable analytical instruments under the brand name LAQUA.

Portable Analytical Instrument Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., JASCO International Co. Ltd., Metrohm AG, Shimadzu Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

