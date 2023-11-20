Portable Analytical Instrument Market to grow by USD 2.90 billion from 2022-2027; Asia to account for 35% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable analytical instrument market size is expected to grow by USD 2.90 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of  5.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is categorized by End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Food and beverage companies, Environmental testing organizations, and Others ), Product (Spectrometers, Gas and TOC analyzers, Thermal analyzers, and Others ), and Geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Analytical Instrument Market 2023-2027
 Asia is the major revenue-generating region for the global market with a 35% contribution to the overall market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing mergers and acquisitions and new investments in the portable analytical instrument market. Research activities are increasingly supported in the region and countries like Singapore have developed a friendly business ecosystem. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., JASCO International Co. Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Metrohm AG, Mettler Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Rigaku Corp., Rudolph Research Analytical, Shimadzu Corp., Spectris Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., HORIBA Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers portable analytical instruments such as 4300 Handheld FTIR and others.

Portable Analytical Instrument Market: Segmentation Analysis

The growth of the pharmaceutical and biotech comp segment will be significant during the forecast period. Making sure that these companies are in full compliance with the present GMP will become essential to their identification and quantification of raw materials. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Portable Analytical Instrument Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

  • Rise in demand for generic drugs
  • Increasing prevalence of narcotics-related problems
  • Concerns about food safety

The rise in demand for generic drugs drives market growth. This demand leads to developments and innovations in the generic drugs market. Thus companies are heavily investing in the R&D of these drugs and specific medicinal products may be delivered by pharmaceutical companies with a strong infrastructure.

What are the key data covered in this portable analytical instrument market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the portable analytical instrument market between 2022 and 2027.
  • Precise estimation of the portable analytical instrument market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the portable analytical instrument market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of portable analytical instrument market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

