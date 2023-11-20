Portable Analytical Instrument Market to grow by USD 2.90 billion from 2022-2027; Asia to account for 35% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable analytical instrument market size is expected to grow by USD 2.90 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is categorized by End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Food and beverage companies, Environmental testing organizations, and Others ), Product (Spectrometers, Gas and TOC analyzers, Thermal analyzers, and Others ), and Geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Analytical Instrument Market 2023-2027

Asia is the major revenue-generating region for the global market with a 35% contribution to the overall market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing mergers and acquisitions and new investments in the portable analytical instrument market. Research activities are increasingly supported in the region and countries like Singapore have developed a friendly business ecosystem. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., JASCO International Co. Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Metrohm AG, Mettler Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Rigaku Corp., Rudolph Research Analytical, Shimadzu Corp., Spectris Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., HORIBA Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc. - The company offers portable analytical instruments such as 4300 Handheld FTIR and others.

Portable Analytical Instrument Market: Segmentation Analysis

The growth of the pharmaceutical and biotech comp segment will be significant during the forecast period. Making sure that these companies are in full compliance with the present GMP will become essential to their identification and quantification of raw materials. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Portable Analytical Instrument Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Rise in demand for generic drugs

Increasing prevalence of narcotics-related problems

Concerns about food safety

The rise in demand for generic drugs drives market growth. This demand leads to developments and innovations in the generic drugs market. Thus companies are heavily investing in the R&D of these drugs and specific medicinal products may be delivered by pharmaceutical companies with a strong infrastructure.

The rise in electrical and electronic components in the automobile industry is an emerging market trend. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.

