Portable Cash Counting Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 75.26 Million, Innovation in Technology And Product Features to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Cash Counting Machine Market by Product (countertop cash counting machine and mini-portable cash counting machine), End-user (BFSI, Retail, Casinos, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the battery-operated lights market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 75.26 mn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Cash Counting Machine Market 2022-2026

Market Driver

One of the key factors driving growth in the portable cash counting machine market is the innovation in technology and product features.

Vendors in the market are offering cash counting machines that incorporate advanced technology that generates a beep to notify problems related to their operation.

Godrej.com offers the Godrej Fitness Sorter, an intelligent banknote counting machine that uses image processing technology for the recognition of banknotes and to differentiate various denominations.

The Godrej Fitness Sorter has been developed with a reject pocket feature, which automatically diverts the suspected, unrecognized, and strange notes to the reject pocket, thus assuring continuous operation. Such innovations in technology and product features are driving the global portable cash counting machine market.

Market Challenges

The increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet will be a major challenge for the portable cash counting machine market during the forecast period.

The increased penetration of smartphones and the Internet enables the easy online transaction of money, which is hindering the adoption of portable cash counting machines.

Advances in telecom technology, such as 5G and LTE, and the increased use of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, have shifted the mainstream functions of banking.

Operations such as bill payments, transactions, and utility payments, have shifted to online forums like Internet banking or mobile banking. Internet banking remains the preferred method of banking among adults in most countries. Therefore, these factors are negatively impacting the sales of portable cash counting machines.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, View our PDF Sample Report

Market Segmentation

The portable cash counting machine market report is segmented by Product (countertop cash counting machine and mini-portable cash counting machine), End-user (BFSI, Retail, Casinos, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Europe will be the leading region with 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany is the key market for portable cash counting machines in Europe.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The portable cash counting machine market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, weight, and brand loyalty to compete in the market. The market is highly Therefore, vendors are focusing on providing fast and timely services to customers. The intense competition, rapid advances in banknote printing technology, such as polymer-based banknotes, and changes in consumer preferences pose significant risks for vendors. To survive and stay competitive in the market, it is essential for vendors to expand geographically and distinguish their products through clear and unique value propositions.

Some Companies Mentioned

Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



BellCon ApS



Billcon Corp.



Cennox Inc.



Crane Co.



Dolphin Corp. Pvt. Ltd.



Elcon Security Systems



Giesecke and Devrient GmbH



Glory Ltd.



Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



GRGBanking



Guangdong Baijia Baiter Co. Ltd.



Julong Co. Ltd.



Kisan Electronics Co. Ltd.



Ktron Systems



Kusam Electrical Industries Ltd.



Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd.



Microtech Automation



Royal Sovereign International Inc.



Swaggers Technologies



TVS Electronics Ltd.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to access exclusive information

Related Reports:

Portable Cash Counting Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% Market growth 2022-2026 $75.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.19 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., BellCon ApS, Billcon Corp., Cennox Inc., Crane Co., Dolphin Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Elcon Security Systems, Giesecke and Devrient GmbH, Glory Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GRGBanking, Guangdong Baijia Baiter Co. Ltd., Julong Co. Ltd., Kisan Electronics Co. Ltd., Ktron Systems, Kusam Electrical Industries Ltd., Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd., Microtech Automation, Royal Sovereign International Inc., Swaggers Technologies, and TVS Electronics Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Countertop cash counting machine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Countertop cash counting machine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Countertop cash counting machine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Countertop cash counting machine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Countertop cash counting machine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Mini-portable cash counting machine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Mini-portable cash counting machine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Mini-portable cash counting machine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Mini-portable cash counting machine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Mini-portable cash counting machine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Casinos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Casinos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Casinos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Casinos - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Casinos - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Billcon Corp.

Exhibit 114: Billcon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Billcon Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Billcon Corp. - Key offerings

11.5 Crane Co.

Exhibit 117: Crane Co. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Crane Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Crane Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Crane Co. - Segment focus

11.6 Giesecke and Devrient GmbH

Exhibit 121: Giesecke and Devrient GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 122: Giesecke and Devrient GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Giesecke and Devrient GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Giesecke and Devrient GmbH - Segment focus

11.7 Glory Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Glory Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Glory Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Glory Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Glory Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Glory Ltd. - Segment focus

11.8 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 GRGBanking

Exhibit 134: GRGBanking - Overview



Exhibit 135: GRGBanking - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: GRGBanking - Key offerings

11.10 Kisan Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Kisan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Kisan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Kisan Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.11 Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Laurel Bank Machines Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.12 Royal Sovereign International Inc.

Exhibit 143: Royal Sovereign International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Royal Sovereign International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Royal Sovereign International Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 147: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 148: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 149: Research methodology



Exhibit 150: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 151: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 152: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio