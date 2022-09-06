Portable Clean-in-Place Market size to grow by USD 425.02 Million, Evolving Opportunities with Orbijet Inc. & Packo Cooling BV - Technavio

Sep 06, 2022, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable clean-in-place market size is set to grow by USD 425.02 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.03% according to Technavio. The global portable CIP market is fragmented. Product features vary according to end-user requirements. The demand for portable CIP systems from companies operating in the F&B, pharmaceutical, and brewery industries is anticipated to register an increase. Moreover, the implementation of stringent regulations for ensuring equipment hygiene may encourage manufacturers to invest in the development of advanced systems to enhance the overall efficiency of the CIP process. Hence, new models and inventions are likely to emerge in the global portable CIP market during the forecast period. Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Bionet Servicios Tecnicos SL, Centec GmbH, Christian Burkert GmbH, and Co. KG, DCI Biolafitte, DME Process Systems Ltd., Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., HPE Process Ltd., Integrated Process Engineers and Constructors Inc., Interpump Group SpA, Orbijet Inc., Packo Cooling BV, are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a free sample report.
Portable Clean-in-Place Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our portable clean-in-place market report covers the following areas:
- Portable Clean-in-Place Market size
- Portable Clean-in-Place Market trends
- Portable Clean-in-Place Market industry analysis
Portable Clean-in-Place Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics
- Drivers - The cost-effective portable CIP systems compared to stationary CIP systems, expansion of F&B companies & regulatory mandates fueling the adoption of portable CIP systems will offer immense growth opportunities.
- Challenges - The inability to fully automate CIP systems, increased preference for pre-owned and rental CIP systems, and environmental impacts on CIP systems will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Portable Clean-in-Place Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
- Product
- Re-use
- Single-use
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Portable Clean-in-Place Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist portable clean-in-place market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the portable clean-in-place market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the portable clean-in-place market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable clean-in-place market vendors
|
Portable Clean-in-Place Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 425.02 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.46
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East, and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and the UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Bionet Servicios Tecnicos SL, Centec GmbH, Christian Burkert GmbH and Co. KG, DCI Biolafitte, DME Process Systems Ltd., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., HPE Process Ltd., Integrated Process Engineers and Constructors Inc., Interpump Group SpA, Orbijet Inc., Packo Cooling BV, Pierre Guerin SA, Sani Matic Inc, Scanjet Systems AB, SM Biosystems, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Suncombe Ltd., and SYSBIOTECH GmbH
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
