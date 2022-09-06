Portable Clean-in-Place Market size to grow by USD 425.02 Million, Evolving Opportunities with Orbijet Inc. & Packo Cooling BV - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable clean-in-place market size is set to grow by USD 425.02 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.03% according to Technavio. The global portable CIP market is fragmented. Product features vary according to end-user requirements. The demand for portable CIP systems from companies operating in the F&B, pharmaceutical, and brewery industries is anticipated to register an increase. Moreover, the implementation of stringent regulations for ensuring equipment hygiene may encourage manufacturers to invest in the development of advanced systems to enhance the overall efficiency of the CIP process. Hence, new models and inventions are likely to emerge in the global portable CIP market during the forecast period. Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Bionet Servicios Tecnicos SL, Centec GmbH, Christian Burkert GmbH, and Co. KG, DCI Biolafitte, DME Process Systems Ltd., Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., HPE Process Ltd., Integrated Process Engineers and Constructors Inc., Interpump Group SpA, Orbijet Inc., Packo Cooling BV, are some of the major market participants. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a free sample report .

Portable Clean-in-Place Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Portable Clean-in-Place Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our portable clean-in-place market report covers the following areas:

Portable Clean-in-Place Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The cost-effective portable CIP systems compared to stationary CIP systems, expansion of F&B companies & regulatory mandates fueling the adoption of portable CIP systems will offer immense growth opportunities.

The cost-effective portable CIP systems compared to stationary CIP systems, expansion of F&B companies & regulatory mandates fueling the adoption of portable CIP systems will offer immense growth opportunities. Challenges - The inability to fully automate CIP systems, increased preference for pre-owned and rental CIP systems, and environmental impacts on CIP systems will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Portable Clean-in-Place Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Re-use



Single-use

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Portable Clean-in-Place Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist portable clean-in-place market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the portable clean-in-place market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the portable clean-in-place market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable clean-in-place market vendors

Portable Clean-in-Place Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.03% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 425.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.46 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Bionet Servicios Tecnicos SL, Centec GmbH, Christian Burkert GmbH and Co. KG, DCI Biolafitte, DME Process Systems Ltd., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., HPE Process Ltd., Integrated Process Engineers and Constructors Inc., Interpump Group SpA, Orbijet Inc., Packo Cooling BV, Pierre Guerin SA, Sani Matic Inc, Scanjet Systems AB, SM Biosystems, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Suncombe Ltd., and SYSBIOTECH GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Reuse - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Reuse - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Reuse - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Reuse - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Reuse - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Single use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Single use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Single use - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Single use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Single use - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Exhibit 89: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Overview



Exhibit 90: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key news



Exhibit 92: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Alfa Laval Corporate AB - Segment focus

10.4 Bionet Servicios Tecnicos SL

Exhibit 94: Bionet Servicios Tecnicos SL - Overview



Exhibit 95: Bionet Servicios Tecnicos SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Bionet Servicios Tecnicos SL - Key offerings

10.5 Centec GmbH

Exhibit 97: Centec GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 98: Centec GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Centec GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Exhibit 100: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Overview



Exhibit 101: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments



Exhibit 102: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Key news



Exhibit 103: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus

10.7 Interpump Group SpA

Exhibit 105: Interpump Group SpA - Overview



Exhibit 106: Interpump Group SpA - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Interpump Group SpA - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Interpump Group SpA - Segment focus

10.8 Orbijet Inc.

Exhibit 109: Orbijet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Orbijet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Orbijet Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Pierre Guerin SA

Exhibit 112: Pierre Guerin SA - Overview



Exhibit 113: Pierre Guerin SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Pierre Guerin SA - Key offerings

10.10 Sani Matic Inc

Exhibit 115: Sani Matic Inc - Overview



Exhibit 116: Sani Matic Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Sani Matic Inc - Key offerings

10.11 Scanjet Systems AB

Exhibit 118: Scanjet Systems AB - Overview



Exhibit 119: Scanjet Systems AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Scanjet Systems AB - Key offerings

10.12 SYSBIOTECH GmbH

Exhibit 121: SYSBIOTECH GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 122: SYSBIOTECH GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: SYSBIOTECH GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

