Portable Dishwasher Market Predicted to Reach US$ 6.4 billion by 2031, Garnering 6.0% CAGR: TMR Report

Portable dishwashers offer a hassle-free way to keep dishes spotless in small kitchens or rented spaces, eliminating the need for extensive plumbing installations.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable dishwasher market was estimated to have acquired US$ 3.9 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 6.0% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 6.4 billion. With increasing environmental awareness, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly portable dishwashers. Manufacturers are exploring innovative materials, energy-efficient technologies, and water-saving features, aligning with the sustainability aspirations of modern consumers.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=83818

High-end and designer portable dishwashers are gaining traction, catering to urban dwellers and individuals with limited kitchen space who seek both functionality and aesthetics. This niche market is ripe for expansion. The integration of smart technology, such as IoT connectivity and app-controlled operation, is evolving. These features provide convenience and enhance the user experience, especially in the context of busy lifestyles.

Post-pandemic, there is an increased focus on cleanliness and hygiene. Portable dishwashers with advanced sanitization and disinfection features are poised to meet this demand. The rise of short-term rentals and compact living spaces is creating a surge in the rental market. Portable dishwashers are a valuable addition for renters and homeowners looking for convenience without permanent installations. As emerging markets evolve and consumers in various regions adopt modern kitchen appliances, the global reach of the portable dishwasher market is expanding.

Portable Dishwasher Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2031 Base Year 2017–2021 Size in 2022 US$ 3.9 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 6.4 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.0 % No. of Pages 176 Pages Segments covered Type, Mode of Operation, Capacity, Category, Price, End-user, Distribution Channel

Key Findings of the Market Report

Countertop dishwashers are dominating the portable dishwasher market due to their space-saving and convenient design for smaller kitchens.

Automatic mode of operation dominates the portable dishwasher market, offering user-friendly and convenient dishwashing solutions for busy households.

The dominating capacity in the portable dishwasher market is more than 10 liters providing greater dishwashing efficiency and flexibility.

Market Trends for Portable Dishwashers

The market sees a surge in high-end, designer portable dishwashers, appealing to urban dwellers seeking both style and convenience.

Integration of IoT technology and app-controlled operation enhances user experience, especially for busy lifestyles.

Post-pandemic, advanced sanitization and disinfection features are gaining prominence to meet consumers' hygiene concerns.

Rising short-term rentals and compact living spaces boost demand for portable dishwashers as flexible, efficient appliances.

Emerging markets and evolving consumer preferences contribute to the expansion of the portable dishwasher market on a global scale.

Global Market for Portable Dishwasher: Regional Outlook

North America's demand for convenience and efficiency fuels the market's growth, with consumers in the region favoring portable dishwashers in compact living spaces.

demand for convenience and efficiency fuels the market's growth, with consumers in the region favoring portable dishwashers in compact living spaces. Europe , on the other hand, embraces portable dishwashers for their style and energy-efficiency, catering to eco-conscious consumers.

, on the other hand, embraces portable dishwashers for their style and energy-efficiency, catering to eco-conscious consumers. In Asia Pacific , the market benefits from rapid urbanization, increased disposable income, and evolving consumer lifestyles. This dynamic region experiences significant market expansion as more households adopt modern kitchen appliances.

Get Exclusive Discount on Portable Dishwasher Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=83818

Global Portable Dishwasher Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the portable dishwasher market is marked by robust competition among key players and the emergence of innovative entrants. Established manufacturers like Whirlpool, Bosch, and Danby hold substantial market share, offering a wide range of models to cater to diverse consumer needs.

Newcomers, such as hOmeLabs and SPT, are gaining ground with compact, feature-rich options that appeal to modern urban living. Partnerships with e-commerce platforms and retail giants have intensified market competitiveness.

The focus remains on product innovation, energy efficiency, and design to meet the ever-evolving preferences of consumers seeking convenience and performance in their kitchens. The following companies are well-known participants in the global portable dishwasher market:

AB Electrolux

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

Gorenje Group

Haier Group

Midea

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Samsung Electronics CO., LTD.

SMEG S.p.A.

Toshiba Lifestyle Products & Services Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Product Portfolio

AB Electrolux offers a diverse product portfolio, including innovative home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers. Their emphasis on cutting-edge technology and sustainability resonates with consumers worldwide.

offers a diverse product portfolio, including innovative home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers. Their emphasis on cutting-edge technology and sustainability resonates with consumers worldwide. BSH Hausgeräte GmbH boasts a wide range of household appliances, from ovens and dishwashers to refrigerators. Their commitment to user-centric design and innovation sets them apart.

boasts a wide range of household appliances, from ovens and dishwashers to refrigerators. Their commitment to user-centric design and innovation sets them apart. Gorenje Group focuses on delivering top-quality home appliances, including refrigerators, cookers, and washing machines. Their products combine functionality, style, and eco-friendliness, meeting the demands of modern households.

Global Portable Dishwasher Market Segmentation

Type

Freestanding

Countertop

Mode of Operation

Manual

Automatic

Capacity

Up to 6 Liters

7-10 Liters

More than 10 Liters

Category

Up to 5 Place Settings

6 -8 Place Settings

More than 8 Place Settings

Price

Under US$ 500

US$ 500 - US$ 1000

- Above US$ 1000

End-user

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites



Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others (Specialty Stores, Small Retailers, etc.)



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

Place an Order Copy of Portable Dishwasher Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=83818<ype=S

Browse related report

Dishwasher Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 7.9 Bn in 2022; It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 14.8 Bn by the end of 2031

Dishwasher Tablet Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2030

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research