Portable Electric Appoints Tech Industry Trailblazer Scott Hardy as New CEO

A technology industry leader with a distinguished resume spanning four decades, Hardy joins Portable Electric after a successful tenure as CEO of DDS Wireless International where he helped drive growth by transitioning the technology firm to a SaaS-based business model, and moving away from a traditional enterprise software business. Despite this challenging transition, DDS was able to nearly double the company's annual revenue. Prior to DDS, Hardy spent 30 years with IBM, where he held several senior executive positions while managing a portfolio worth over $650 million, and providing business direction to over 4,000 staff. Hardy joins Portable Electric not only as its CEO and Board Director but also as an investor and shareholder.

"Over the last six years, we've made meaningful progress, become an industry leader and have paved the way to solve real-world power needs," said Mark Rabin. "The Board and I are confident that Scott is the right individual to build upon this momentum."

"As we transition into our next phase of exponential growth, we'd like to thank Mark for his vision and perseverance in getting us this far. Mr. Hardy comes to Portable Electric at an exciting inflection point in the company's growth," noted Rick Fitzgerald, Chairman of Portable Electric. "His understanding of technology, as well as his ability to enable recurring revenue business models for software, hardware and services, will be one of our biggest value drivers in the coming years."

"I am honoured to be joining Portable Electric at this exciting time in the clean energy movement," said Scott Hardy. "I'm eager to guide Portable Electric's transition towards mobile power as a service (P'aaS). This dynamic shift in our business model will help us grow our business to benefit all our stakeholders and, more importantly, it will help us continue to be a global leader in clean, sustainable mobile power."

About Portable Electric

Portable Electric (PE) is a Vancouver-based cleantech company and manufacturer of the VOLTstack e-Generator, a clean energy alternative to traditional gas and diesel generators. In the last five years, these power stations have quietly charged past idling gas and diesel generators to become an industry leader in sustainability with silent, emissions-free electric generators. From small, nimble units capable of navigating disaster relief sites, to powerful systems capable of fast charging EVs, powering construction sites, or holding up Hollywood film shoots, Portable Electric sits at the forefront of the fast-growing mobile energy revolution.

