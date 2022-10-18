Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market to observe USD 103.19 Mn incremental growth; increased adoption of omnichannel distribution and multi-channel marketing to emerge as a key trend -- Technavio

The global portable evaporative air cooler market report by Technavio offers comprehensive analysis by type (semi-automatic and automatic), end-user (residential and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable evaporative air cooler market size is expected to increase by USD 103.19 million, accelerating a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's report expects the market to observe high demand for portable evaporative air coolers from residential end-users over the forecast period. The report also offers detailed information on the impact of the pandemic on businesses and the growth strategies adopted by vendors to flatten their recessionary curve. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download Free PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market 2022-2026

By type, the market observed maximum growth in the semi-automatic portable evaporative air cooler segment. Semi-automatic portable evaporative air coolers are affordable and easy to maintain. They are also both energy and water-efficient and hence, offer a cost advantage to customers. With rising disposable incomes and rapidly changing consumer preferences, the demand for semi-automatic portable evaporative air coolers is expected to further increase during the forecast period.

Similarly, by end-users, the market growth will be significant in the residential segment. Factors such as the rising popularity of smart homes, supportive government regulations for effective temperature raise, monitoring, and control, increasing public-private funding for effective climate monitoring, and increasing public awareness about the health and environmental consequences of high temperatures are contributing to the growth of the segment.

In terms of region, the market will observe significant growth in North America. The region will account for 40% of the global market share over the forecast period. The increased demand for indoor cooling equipment and increased awareness among consumers regarding the use of environment-friendly products and related products are driving the growth of the regional market.

Our free sample includes market data points, ranging from trend analyses to market estimates & forecasts. See for yourself by Downloading PDF Report Sample .

Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market: Major Growth Drivers

The portable evaporative air cooler market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Growing residential construction activity

Product innovation leads to portfolio extension and product premiumization

Environment-friendly and cost-efficient products

In addition, the increased adoption of omnichannel distribution and multi-channel marketing is expected to emerge as a major trend in the market during the forecast period. Several vendors operating in the market are selling their products through both physical stores and online portals. Currently, the sales of these products through online portals are limited in comparison with offline sales. However, the sales of portable evaporative air coolers are expected to increase over the forecast period with growing internet connectivity, rising adoption of mobile shopping, and increasing consumer awareness. All these factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in focus over the forecast period.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at Just USD 5000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Reasons to Buy Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist portable evaporative air cooler market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the portable evaporative air cooler market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the portable evaporative air cooler market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable evaporative air cooler market vendors

Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively in our report. Purchase Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market Report Right Here .

Related Reports:

Global Water Coolers Market Growth 2022-2026: The global water coolers market is segmented by product (bottled water coolers and plumbed-in water coolers) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market will witness high demand for bottled water coolers. APAC will emerge as a major revenue-generating region. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Thermoelectric Coolers Market 2022-2026: The global thermoelectric coolers market is segmented by type (general purpose and deep cooling) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The demand for general-purpose thermoelectric coolers will be significant in the market. APAC will emerge as a major revenue-generating region. View Report Snapshot Here

Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 103.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aidapt BV, Aolan Industry Co Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Blue Star Ltd, Breezewell Developers Pvt Ltd, De Longhi S.p.A, Guangdong Symphony Keruilai Air Coolers Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd, Hessaire Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ken Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Seeley International Pty Ltd., Shenzhen Lianchuang Technology Group Co. Ltd., Symphony Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Fujian Jinghui Environmental, NewAir, and Waterlogic Holdings Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Semi-Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Semi-Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Semi-Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Semi-Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Semi-Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Aolan Industry Co Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Aolan Industry Co Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Aolan Industry Co Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Aolan Industry Co Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Blue Star Ltd

Exhibit 106: Blue Star Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 107: Blue Star Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Blue Star Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Blue Star Ltd - Segment focus

11.5 Breezewell Developers Pvt Ltd

Exhibit 110: Breezewell Developers Pvt Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 111: Breezewell Developers Pvt Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Breezewell Developers Pvt Ltd - Key offerings

11.6 Fujian Jinghui Environmental

Exhibit 113: Fujian Jinghui Environmental - Overview



Exhibit 114: Fujian Jinghui Environmental - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Fujian Jinghui Environmental - Key offerings

11.7 Guangdong Symphony Keruilai Air Coolers Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Guangdong Symphony Keruilai Air Coolers Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Guangdong Symphony Keruilai Air Coolers Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Guangdong Symphony Keruilai Air Coolers Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Hessaire Products Inc.

Exhibit 119: Hessaire Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Hessaire Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Hessaire Products Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 122: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Waterlogic Holdings Ltd

Exhibit 131: Waterlogic Holdings Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 132: Waterlogic Holdings Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Waterlogic Holdings Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 134: Waterlogic Holdings Ltd - Key offerings

11.12 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 135: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio