Portable fire extinguisher market to grow by USD 1,458.52 million from 2022 to 2027; The Implementation of straight fire safety regulations to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable fire extinguisher market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,458.52 million, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

The portable fire extinguisher market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market

Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Sizing

Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Forecast

Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Analysis

Company Landscape

The portable fire extinguisher market is fragmented and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Britannia Fire Ltd.: The company offers portable fire extinguishers such as BM9, BS9, and BS12.

Buckeye Fire Equipment Company: The company offers portable fire extinguishers such as dry chemical extinguishers, offshore portable extinguishers, and wheeled extinguishers.

Carrier Global Corp.: The company offers portable fire extinguishers such as Badger Advantage 10, Badger Advantage 20, and Badger Advantage 5.

portable fire extinguisher market - Key Market Segmentation

This portable fire extinguisher market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (residential, commercial, and industrial), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. In this segment, purchasing products from hypermarkets and convenience stores is convenient, the important reference and variety of brands. Walmart Inc. (Walmart) is the largest supermarket in the US offering portable fire extinguishers. Popular department stores that sell portable fire extinguishers include Macy's and Sears brands. To drive sales through offline channels, suppliers direct their sales through local retailers. Therefore, the presence of various retail formats in offline distribution will drive the segment during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. In this segment, purchasing products from hypermarkets and convenience stores is convenient, the important reference and variety of brands. Walmart Inc. (Walmart) is the largest supermarket in the US offering portable fire extinguishers. Popular department stores that sell portable fire extinguishers include Macy's and Sears brands. To drive sales through offline channels, suppliers direct their sales through local retailers. Therefore, the presence of various retail formats in offline distribution will drive the segment during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Industries in the region focus on improving product quality, safety, and productivity. Therefore, they use effective fire safety equipment such as portable fire extinguishers. In addition, most manufacturers focus on continuously training their workers in fire safety to improve process efficiency and ensure maximum safety during production operations. Such initiatives also help workers to protect themselves in the event of a fire. Furthermore, the number of new constructions in both developed and developing countries in the region is increasing. Thus, these factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Activar Inc.

Anaf Fire Protection SpA

Bavaria Fire Fighting Solutions

Britannia Fire Ltd.

Buckeye Fire Equipment Company

Carrier Global Corp.

Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH and Co. KG

Gunnebo AB

H3R Aviation Inc.

Hatsuta Seisakusho Co Ltd.

Johnson Controls International Plc

McWane Inc.

Morita Holdings Corp.

Resideo Technologies Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rusoh Inc

Safelincs Ltd.

Yamato Protec Corp.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

portable fire extinguisher market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver -

Implementation of stringent fire safety regulations is the key factor driving the growth of the portable fire extinguisher market.

The increasing number of fires in the commercial and industrial sectors in the North American region has led many safety authorities of the countries in this region to introduce strict regulations and practices to ensure the reduction of fires and minimize fire damage.

The practices include occupancy limits, electrical regulations, as well as proper placement and maintenance of fire extinguishers and fire alarms. Such measures have led to an increase in demand for portable fire extinguishers over the past two years in North America.

Therefore, with regulations getting more restrictive, the demand for fire extinguishers will grow during the forecast period.

Leading Trend -

The rising number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) is the primary trend in the portable fire extinguisher market growth.

Strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and partnerships between suppliers help them to develop more efficient products and improve their profit margins. Investments are made in the form of capital outflows to develop new product offerings or in the form of acquisitions of other service providers.

For example, in April 2022, Resideo Technologies announced that it had completed the acquisition of First Alert, Inc., a leading supplier of home security products, from Newell Brands Inc.

, Resideo Technologies announced that it had completed the acquisition of First Alert, Inc., a leading supplier of home security products, from Newell Brands Inc. Such an acquisition will help the suppliers to gain a competitive advantage over other suppliers and thus fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge -

Fluctuating raw material prices is a major challenge impeding the growth of the portable fire extinguisher market.

Aluminum and steel are the main raw materials needed to manufacture portable fire extinguishers. Prices of raw materials used to manufacture fire extinguishers have fluctuated over the last few years.

Increased taxes and duties, the introduction of additional duties, and the outages of production in metal ore-producing countries have affected steel and aluminum prices.

Hence, volatility in raw material prices creates a challenge for portable fire extinguisher manufacturers and will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Portable Fire Extinguisher Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,458.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.76 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Activar Inc., Anaf Fire Protection SpA, Bavaria Fire Fighting Solutions, Britannia Fire Ltd., Buckeye Fire Equipment Company, Carrier Global Corp., Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Feuerschutz Jockel GmbH and Co. KG, Gunnebo AB, H3R Aviation Inc., Hatsuta Seisakusho Co Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, McWane Inc., Morita Holdings Corp., Resideo Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rusoh Inc, Safelincs Ltd., and Yamato Protec Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

