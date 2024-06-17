Portable Generator Market size is set to grow by USD 2.17 billion from 2024-2028, Inability of power infrastructure to keep pace with rapid urbanization and industrialization to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable generator market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.17 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 5.79% during the forecast period. Inability of power infrastructure to keep pace with rapid urbanization and industrialization is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of dual-fuel generator technology. However, emerging alternatives to generators poses a challenge. Key market players include Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Holdings Inc., H.S. ENGINEERS, Himalayan Power Machines Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ITOCHU Corp., KAZANCI HOLDING, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Siemens AG, Skyline Power Solutions, Wacker Neuson SE, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global portable generator market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Diesel and Gas), End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial and infrastructure), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Atlas Copco AB, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Deere and Co., Doosan Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Generac Holdings Inc., H.S. ENGINEERS, Himalayan Power Machines Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ITOCHU Corp., KAZANCI HOLDING, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Siemens AG, Skyline Power Solutions, Wacker Neuson SE, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The portable generator market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of dual-fuel systems. These systems enable engines to run on both diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG), reducing fuel expenses by approximately 50%. The trend is driven by the volatility of fuel prices, stricter emission norms, and the cleaner properties of natural gas. Dual-fuel engines provide similar torque curves, transient response, and power density as diesel engines, making them a reliable and cost-effective solution for portable power generation.

The portable generator market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for backup power sources. Recent trends include the use of fuel-efficient and quiet generators, as well as those with longer runtimes. Carbon monoxide detection systems and remote start capabilities are also popular features. The market is competitive with major players offering a range of models, from compact and lightweight to heavy-duty and industrial-grade. Prices vary based on power output, features, and fuel type. The industry is expected to continue growing due to the increasing need for reliable power sources in both residential and commercial applications.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The portable generator market faces increasing competition from alternative backup solutions, such as power packs. These power packs, also known as battery backup systems, consist of a large battery and an inverter. They offer user-friendly features, including AC wall plug-styled outlets and USB ports. Advanced battery technology allows these power packs to generate enough AC voltage for entire apartments or commercial spaces.

Manufacturers like Luminous, Amaron Batteries, and Microtek have compacted these units for easy plug-and-play use. Residential consumers prefer these eco-friendly and cost-effective alternatives, potentially impacting the growth of the portable generator market.

The portable generator market faces several challenges. Natural disasters and power outages necessitate the need for reliable backup power solutions. However, the industry encounters issues such as high competition, varying fuel types, and differing power output requirements.

Outdoor usage and transportation constraints add complexity. Extreme weather conditions can impact performance and durability. Additionally, the ongoing shift towards renewable energy sources poses a challenge to traditional generator manufacturers.

To stay competitive, companies must focus on innovation, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Meeting customer demands for quieter, lighter, and more fuel-efficient generators is crucial. Collaborating with technology partners to integrate smart features and remote monitoring capabilities can also differentiate offerings in the market.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Diesel

1.2 Gas End-user 2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial

2.3 Industrial and infrastructure Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Diesel- The portable generator market experiences continuous growth due to increasing demand for power backup solutions in both residential and commercial sectors. Key players in this industry focus on producing fuel-efficient and lightweight generators to cater to consumers' needs. Portable generators offer convenience and reliability, making them a popular choice for various applications. The market is driven by factors such as power outages, natural disasters, and the need for off-grid power solutions.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The portable generator market caters to the demand for uninterrupted power supply during power outages caused by harsh weather conditions such as heavy rains, heat waves, storms, fog, and even natural disasters like tsunamis. These generators play a crucial role in ensuring power delivery to various sectors including camping, outdoor events, construction sites, metro cities, commercial spaces, business parks, housing societies, and apartments.

The grid infrastructure's traditional power supply may fail due to various reasons, making portable generators an essential backup power solution. Portable generators come in various sizes and capacities, making them suitable for recreational vehicles, tailgating, and other applications requiring uninterrupted power.

Market Research Overview

The portable generator market encompasses a wide range of power solutions designed for various applications, from residential use to industrial projects. These generators offer flexibility and mobility, making them essential during power outages or remote construction sites. The market is driven by increasing demand for reliable backup power sources and the growing need for temporary power in various sectors.

Technological advancements have led to the development of more efficient and quieter portable generators, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Additionally, the market is influenced by factors such as government regulations, fuel prices, and economic conditions. Overall, the portable generator market is expected to grow steadily due to its vital role in ensuring power continuity and supporting various industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Diesel



Gas

End-user

Residential



Commercial



Industrial And Infrastructure

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio