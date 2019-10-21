Portable Generator Market Worth $2.5 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Portable Generator Market by Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, Gas), Application (Emergency, Prime/Continuous), Power Rating (below 5 kW, 5–10 kW, 10–20 kW), End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region- Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Portable Generator Market size is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2024 from an estimated value of USD 2.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The market is set to grow due to increasing weather-related power outages and rising demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply in developed and developing nations.

The residential segment is expected to be the largest Portable Generator Market, by end-user, during the forecast period

Portable generators are used mainly for emergency power supply in case of weather-related power outages. Portable generators are used to run essential appliances such as lights, refrigerators, and fans. Apart from essential appliances, portable generators are also used for domestic recreational activities such as camping and picnic. Ease of start and portability are the main factors that drive the portable generator industry for residential end-users.

The gasoline segment is projected to account for a major share of the Portable Generator Market during the forecast period

The gasoline fuel-operated portable generators are expected to dominate the portable generator industry during the forecast period. Gasoline fuels are more compatible with small-capacity engines, and this is the main reason for the large market share of gasoline-powered generators. Apart from compatibility, the availability of fuel and clean operation are also the major factors for the growth of gasoline portable generators.

The emergency segment is projected to account for the largest share of the portable generator industry during the forecast period

The emergency segment is projected to dominate the Portable Generator Market share based on the application. Increasing weather-related power outages and aging power generation & distribution networks are expected to drive the emergency portable generator segment during the forecast period.

The 5–10 kW segment is projected to dominate the portable generator industry throughout the forecast period

The 5–10 kW segment is expected to dominate the market, by power rating, during the forecast period. The 5–10 kW Portable Generator Market is growing because its usage in construction-related activities in the Asia Pacific region is very high. Also, in North America, during frequent power outages in areas such as Puerto Rico and Mexico, users mostly prefer the 5–10 kW portable generators for power backup.

North America is projected to dominate the global Portable Generator Market during the forecast period

In this report, the market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The increasing number of weather-related power outages due to natural calamities such as hurricanes and heat waves are disrupting the power supply to millions of residential and commercial users. Because of these unfortunate incidents, the demand for portable generators is increasing in the North American market.

To offer an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the Portable Generator Market includes profiles of some of the leading players such as Honda (Japan), Briggs & Stratton (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Generac (US), and Yamaha (Japan), Cummins (US), Caterpillar (US), and Wacker Neuson (Germany).

