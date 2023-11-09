Portable Kayaks Market size to grow by USD 10.24 million from 2023 to 2028; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AIRE Inc., Aqua Marina and Aqua Xtreme, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable kayaks market is estimated to grow by USD 10.24 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 1.66%. The portable kayaks market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer portable kayaks market are AIRE Inc., Aqua Marina, Aqua Xtreme, BIG Adventures LLC, Gumotex Group, Hangzhou Kudo Outdoors Inc., HYSIDE Inflatables, Klepper Lifestyle GmbH, Long Haul Folding Kayaks, NAUTIRAID, Nova Craft Canoe, Oru Kayak Inc., Pelican International Inc., Point 65 Sweden AB, Sea Eagle Boats Inc., Tahe Kayaks OU, TRAK Outdoors Ltd., WAKA KAYAKS, WATER SPORT EQUIPMENT GROUP, and Perception Kayaks. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Kayaks Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

AIRE Inc. - The company offers portable kayak products such as Lynx1, Tributary Sawtooth, and Super Lynx.

The company offers portable kayak products such as Lynx1, Tributary Sawtooth, and Super Lynx. Aqua Marina - The company offers portable kayak products such as AIR-K, AIR-C, and RIPPLE.

The company offers portable kayak products such as AIR-K, AIR-C, and RIPPLE. Aqua Xtreme - The company offers portable kayak products such as Challenge I Basic Kayak, Challenge I Complete Kayak, and Challenge II Basic Kayak.

The company offers portable kayak products such as Challenge I Basic Kayak, Challenge I Complete Kayak, and Challenge II Basic Kayak. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. North America will contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing interest in recreational sports activities, the rising number of overseas and domestic tourists, quick growth in kayak surfing championships and events, and the presence of prominent market players are the key factors driving the growth of the portable kayak market in the region. Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Growing preference for recreational kayaking

Growing preference for recreational kayaking Key Trend - Artificial water sports experiences gaining traction

- Artificial water sports experiences gaining traction Major Challenges - High costs of kayaks lead to a higher preference for rentals

Market Segmentation

By Product, the inflatable kayaks segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. There are no rigid components to the inflatable kayaks, their weight is often reduced, and they are smaller than a folding kayak, so they can be folded. Inflatable kayaks, on the other hand, can be set up far more rapidly compared to folding kayaks. Currently, an advanced inflatable boat made of manufactured supported fabric has been introduced in the market. These boats are made of rubberized, synthetic fabrics like Hypalon or neoprene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), or polyurethane, which provide the watercraft with lightweight and airtight tubes.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Sample Report

Related Reports:

The personal flotation devices market size is expected to increase to USD 1.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%.

The canoeing and kayaking equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.51% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 173.35 million.

Portable Kayaks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.66% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, Australia, Italy, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio