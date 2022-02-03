Portable Kayaks Market to register a growth of USD 9.46 million at a CAGR of 1.58%| Advanced Elements Inc. and Aqua Xtreme are the Key Vendors| Technavio

Key vendors insights

The portable kayaks market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The prevailing competition, coupled with upgrades in technology, tends to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The portable kayaks market is dominated by a few well-established players, such as Advanced Elements Inc., and Aqua Xtreme The expansion of product lines is one such strategy, which would provide opportunities for the leading players to maintain their dominance in the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Advanced Elements Inc.

AIRE Inc.

Aqua Marina

Aqua Xtreme

BIC Sport

Klepper Lifestyle GmbH

Long Haul Folding Kayaks

NAUTIRAID

Oru Kayak Inc.

Point 65 Sweden AB

Product News and Vendor insights

Advanced Elements Inc. - The company offers a wide range of inflatable kayaks that are used in recreational, day touring, expedition touring, crossover, angling, and Whitewater applications.

The company offers a wide range of inflatable kayaks that are used in recreational, day touring, expedition touring, crossover, angling, and Whitewater applications. Aqua Xtreme - The company offers products such as Leisure Packrafts, Whitewater Packrafts, and Adventure Packrafts.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by the vendors, Download free sample report

Parent Market Outlook

The portable kayaks market will be driven by factors such as increasing preference for recreational kayaks. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the portable kayaks market during the forecast period.

Portable Kayaks market trend

Artificial water sports experience

The rising preferences for artificial water sports experiences is one of the key trends that is driving the portable kayaks market growth. As water sports equipment costs more than the other traditional sports equipment in the market. The US National Whitewater Center has one of the world's largest artificial rivers for kayakers. Also, Kielder Water in north Europe is another man-made artificial lake and also it is extremely popular for kayakers. Therefore, these man-made artificial facilities for water sports are estimated to fuel the portable kayaks market share growth during the forecast period.

Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

North America holds the leading position with 41% of the global portable kayaks market share growth. The US and Canada are the key markets for portable kayaks in North America. The rising number of domestic and international tourists is expected to drive the portable kayaks market share during the forecast period.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends and Challenges influencing the portable kayaks market

Related Reports:-

Golf Apparel Market - The golf apparel market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.73 billion between 2020 and 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Rock Climbing Equipment Market - The rock climbing equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 582.89 million between 2020 and 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Portable Kayaks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.58% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 9.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Australia, Italy, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced Elements Inc., AIRE Inc., Aqua Marina, Aqua Xtreme, Klepper Lifestyle GmbH, Long Haul Folding Kayaks, NAUTIRAID, Oru Kayak Inc., Point 65 Sweden AB, and Tahe Outdoors Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio