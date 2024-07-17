Portable Mini Fridge Market size is set to grow by USD 1.41 billion from 2023-2027, Growing demand for portable and compact refrigeration solutions to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable mini fridge market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.41 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period. Growing demand for portable and compact refrigeration solutions is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing popularity of solar-powered portable mini fridges. However, limited storage capacity poses a challenge. Key market players include AB Electrolux, ARB Corp. Ltd., Danby, Felix Storch Inc., Ferguson plc, FridgeFreeze Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gourmia Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Indel B S.p.a., Koolatron, LG Corp., Marvel Refrigeration, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Sawafuji Electric Co. Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., The Legacy Co., Uber Appliance, Whirlpool Corp., and Whynter LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Mini Fridge Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered End-user (Commercial customers and Residential customers), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, ARB Corp. Ltd., Danby, Felix Storch Inc., Ferguson plc, FridgeFreeze Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gourmia Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Indel B S.p.a., Koolatron, LG Corp., Marvel Refrigeration, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Sawafuji Electric Co. Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., The Legacy Co., Uber Appliance, Whirlpool Corp., and Whynter LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The market for portable mini fridges with solar power capabilities is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable appliances. Solar-powered mini fridges operate using solar energy, making them ideal for outdoor activities and off-grid living. These energy-efficient appliances produce fewer greenhouse gases and save money on electricity bills in the long run. Brands such as Dometic, EcoSolarCool, and Whynter are leading the way in producing high-quality solar-powered mini fridges for consumers. This trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly mini fridges is expected to drive the growth of the global portable mini fridge market, with companies specializing in solar-powered and energy-efficient products set to benefit.

The portable mini fridge market is experiencing a surge in demand, particularly in the cosmetics sector. Women consumers are the primary buyers, seeking to keep their cosmetic items, such as serums and creams, at optimal temperatures. Awareness of the benefits of proper storage has fueled this trend. The market offers a variety of innovative products, catering to different power ratings and consumer needs. Alcoholic beverages and nutritious food items are also popular choices. Shifting consumer preferences towards outdoor activities, like camping, road trips, boating, hiking, and tailgating, are driving growth. Ice makers and absorption, compressor, and thermoelectric models cater to various power sources and lifestyles. Commercial and residential uses, from specialty stores and brand stores to online sales, serve diverse markets. Portable fridges are essential for perishable food during outdoor activities, medical purposes, and emergency situations. They are also used in bedrooms, dorm rooms, and mobile offices.

Market Challenges

The portable mini fridge market faces a significant challenge due to the limited storage capacity of these appliances. Consumers seeking larger storage solutions may express dissatisfaction, negatively impacting market growth. This issue can also lead to price sensitivity, as consumers might prefer purchasing larger fridges at comparable prices. The constraint on storage capacity, therefore, poses a substantial obstacle to the expansion of the global portable mini fridge market during the forecast period.

The portable mini fridge market caters to various sectors including camping, road trips, boating, tailgating, outdoor activities, medical purposes, and more. Mini fridges offer convenience for storing perishable food and temperature-sensitive medications during these activities. Roadside vendors and food truck owners also benefit from these appliances. For businesses, mini fridges are essential for mobile offices and ensuring food safety and freshness. In emergency situations, they provide a reliable source for storing essentials. Sizes and shapes vary, with some offering direct cooling technology, freezing space, and combination options. Domestic consumers use mini fridges in bedrooms, dorm rooms, offices, and even for off-grid living. Challenges include energy efficiency, Wi-Fi connectivity, app controls, solar panels, power outages, and reliable electricity supply. Reinforced steel and healthcare sectors are emerging markets. Online retailing, refrigerator appliances, and sizes are key considerations for consumers. Large-sized refrigerators require significant home spaces and electricity costs.

Segment Overview

This portable mini fridge market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Commercial customers

1.2 Residential customers Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Commercial customers- The commercial customer segment is a significant market for portable mini fridges due to the diverse needs of businesses and organizations. Hotels, restaurants, and cafes utilize these appliances to store perishable food items and beverages. Offices and workplaces use portable mini fridges to keep employee meals and snacks cool. Hospitals and clinics rely on them to preserve medical supplies and vaccines that need refrigeration. Convenience stores and supermarkets display chilled products with the help of portable mini fridges. Food trucks and mobile vendors also use these fridges to transport and store food items. Commercial customers value portable mini fridges for their ease of movement, space efficiency, and energy savings. Therefore, the commercial segment will remain a crucial market for the global portable mini fridge market throughout the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The portable mini fridge market caters to various consumer needs beyond home use. These compact appliances are ideal for outdoor activities such as camping, road trips, boating, and tailgating. They offer convenience for storing perishable food and drinks during these adventures. Additionally, portable mini fridges find applications in medical purposes for storing vaccines and other temperature-sensitive items. Roadside vendors and food truck owners also benefit from these appliances for their businesses. In smaller living spaces like dorm rooms and bedrooms, mini fridges serve as space-saving solutions. With sizes and shapes ranging from compact to larger models, there's a portable mini fridge for every need. Technologies like direct cooling and freezing space, as well as combination models, cater to various consumer preferences. The market also includes cosmetic mini fridges designed for women consumers to store their cosmetic items. Portable mini fridges are energy-efficient and cost-effective alternatives to large-sized refrigerators for domestic consumers, making them a popular choice for various applications.

Market Research Overview

The portable mini fridge market caters to various consumer segments, including camping enthusiasts, road trippers, boaters, and individuals engaged in outdoor activities. These fridges offer convenience for storing perishable food, temperature-sensitive medications, and even cosmetic items during hiking, tailgating parties, van life, and off-grid living. Mini fridges are essential for medical purposes, especially in emergency situations, and for food safety and freshness in healthcare and hospitality industries. Online retailing has boosted the market, offering a wide range of sizes, shapes, and innovative products to consumers. Energy efficiency, Wi-Fi connectivity, app controls, and solar panels are key features driving demand. Portable mini fridges cater to domestic and commercial consumers, with power ratings varying for different applications. The market includes a variety of cooling technologies, such as compressor, absorption, and thermoelectric, and serves diverse industries, including large-sized refrigerators for home spaces and specialty stores for specific consumer needs.

