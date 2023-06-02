Portable mini fridge market size to grow by USD 1,417.8 million from 2022 to 2027; Growing demand for portable refrigeration solutions to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable mini fridge market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,417.8 million between 2022 to 2027. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45%. The growing demand for portable and compact refrigeration solutions is notably driving the portable mini fridge market growth. This demand growth for compact devices can be attributed to the increasing emergence of single-person households and shrinking living spaces. Mini refrigerators are ideal for use in tight spaces, during outdoor activities, and while traveling due to their compact size. Besides, they are energy efficient and affordable. These factors make portal mini-fridges ideal for those living in small apartments or dorms, seeking to reduce electricity bills, or looking for a portable cooling solution to keep their food and drinks cold on the go. Hence, the increasing demand for compact and portable refrigeration is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size during the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Mini Fridge Market 2023-2027

Portable mini fridge market – Customer landscape

Our report analyzes the lifecycle of the global portable mini fridge market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage, focusing on the adoption rates of major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2023-2027, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Portable mini fridge market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape - The global portable mini fridge market is fragmented, with the presence of several global and regional vendors. Some of the prominent vendors that offer a portable mini fridge in the market are AB Electrolux, ARB Corp. Ltd., Danby, Felix Storch Inc., Ferguson plc, FridgeFreeze Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gourmia Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Indel B S.p.a., Koolatron, LG Corp., Marvel Refrigeration, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Sawafuji Electric Co. Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., The Legacy Co., Uber Appliance, Whirlpool Corp., and Whynter LLC, among others.

The global portable mini fridge market is fragmented due to the presence of many players in the market. Players are competing on various factors, including product features, price, quality, brand image, and distribution channels. They are investing in R&D to introduce new and innovative products integrated with advanced features, including Wi-Fi connectivity, temperature control, and energy efficiency. They are also forming strategic partnerships to leverage partner strengths and capabilities with the aim of expanding their product portfolios and reaching new customers. Hence, the global portable mini fridge market will stay competitive during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor offerings –

AB Electrolux - The company offers a portable mini fridge called Electrolux 47 L Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator.

- The company offers a portable mini fridge called Electrolux 47 L Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator. ARB Corp. Ltd. - The company offers portable mini fridge such as Elements, Zero, and Classic SII.

- The company offers portable mini fridge such as Elements, Zero, and Classic SII. Danby - The company offers portable mini fridge such as Danby 1.0 cu. ft. Compact Refrigerator and Danby 1.6 cu. ft. Compact Refrigerator.

Portable mini fridge market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (commercial customers and residential customers), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The commercial customers segment is expected to witness significant market share growth during the forecast period. The commercial customers segment refers to companies that require portable mini refrigerators for commercial use. This segment covers a wide range of end users, including hotels, restaurants, cafes, offices, hospitals, and grocery stores, among other commercial establishments. Commercial customers need portable mini refrigerators for storing beverages and food as well as medical supplies and vaccines, displaying products, and providing customers with easy access to refrigerated products. Portable mini refrigerators are ideal for commercial customers as they take up less space, are easy to carry, and are energy efficient.

Geography overview

The global portable mini fridge market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global portable mini fridge market.

North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global portable mini fridge market during the forecast period. The region accounts for the largest share of the global market and is expected to witness growth during the projection period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing acceptance of outdoor leisure activities by millennials across the region and the strong presence of the hospitality industry, including hotels. In 2020, the growth of the market was adversely affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. The pandemic disrupted global supply chains and adversely affected the production and supply of portable mini refrigerators. Additionally, retail store closures due to lockdown measures negatively impacted the sales of portable mini fridges. However, the start of a large-scale vaccination campaign restarted business and industrial activities, including the production of mini fridges and the resumption of the leisure and hospitality sectors. This led to an increase in demand for mini portable refrigerators. Moreover, the increasing demand for solar-powered portable mini refrigerators and the growing e-commerce platforms are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Portable mini fridge market – Market dynamics



Key trends - The increasing popularity of solar-powered portable mini fridges is a key trend in the portable mini fridge market growth. The growth in preference for these products can be attributed to the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly devices. These devices work without electricity, making them an ideal option for outdoor activities and off-grid living. They are a greener option compared to traditional mini fridges due to their higher energy efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Besides, they are more cost-effective in the long run due to the eliminated utility bills. To cater to the increasing demand for solar-powered portable mini fridges, many new companies, specialized in sustainable and eco-friendly devices, are emerging. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period, and companies with sustainable and energy-efficient offerings will benefit from this trend.

Major challenges - The limited storage capacity of a portable mini fridge is posing a challenge for the portable mini fridge market growth. Portable mini fridges are a compact and convenient solution for keeping food and drink cold on the go. However, one of the major issues is their limited storage capacity, which can lead to consumer dissatisfaction among customers seeking more storage capacity. This could lead to lower demand and slower market growth. Besides, price sensitivity is another issue that can arise with limited storage capacity. Consumers may not be willing to pay higher prices for portable mini fridges with limited storage capacity, especially if they can obtain larger refrigerators for similar prices. Hence, this challenge is expected to significantly restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this portable mini fridge market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the portable mini fridge market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the portable mini fridge market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the portable mini fridge market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of portable mini fridge market vendors

Portable mini fridge market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2022-2027 USD 1,417.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, ARB Corp. Ltd., Danby, Felix Storch Inc., Ferguson plc, FridgeFreeze Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gourmia Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Indel B S.p.a., Koolatron, LG Corp., Marvel Refrigeration, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Sawafuji Electric Co. Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., The Legacy Co., Uber Appliance, Whirlpool Corp., and Whynter LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents –

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global portable mini fridge market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial customers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Residential customers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AB Electrolux

12.4 ARB Corp. Ltd.

12.5 Danby

12.6 Ferguson plc

12.7 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

12.8 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

12.9 Koolatron

12.10 LG Corp.

12.11 Marvel Refrigeration

12.12 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

12.13 Sawafuji Electric Co. Ltd.

12.14 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

12.15 The Legacy Co.

12.16 Whirlpool Corp.

12.17 Whynter LLC

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

