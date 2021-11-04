Portable North Pole Brings the Magic of Christmas to the Palm of Your Hand with FREE, New Personalized Santa Videos, Calls, and Over 70 Different Messages

Now in its 14th season, Portable North Pole has generated millions of cinematic personalized messages from Santa in a beloved Christmas tradition that has caught on around the world. Users can tailor messages to include recipients' photos, choose the right name, pronunciation, age, and Christmas wishes, select if they've been naughty or nice, among other options. Parents can help improve or congratulate good behavior, schedule an incoming call from Santa, experience interactive videos, and even take advantage of the fan-favorite special video message straight from Santa's sleigh on the big night, integrating a synchronized live call on another device during the video!

It takes less than three minutes to set up and, at the click of a button in the app, parents can record their child's reaction as they experience their customized message from Santa, allowing families to cherish that magical memory forever.

"We are thrilled to celebrate another magical holiday season with you and your loved ones through our Portable North Pole website and mobile app," said Alexandre Bérard, CEO of UGroupMedia Inc., the creators of Portable North Pole. "With the new features this year, Portable North Pole is more convenient, more personalized, and a more magical experience that truly brings Santa into the palm of your hand. And, it's COVID-19 safe and can be enjoyed with loved ones near and far (available in English, Spanish, French, and Italian) for a truly unique and magical holiday tradition."

The new features for the 2021 Christmas season include:

Five new FREE trial experience videos and 19 new Premium video and call scenarios : Discover new Christmas videos for kids, grown-ups, and teens, as well as a birthday celebration video and a Stay Strong video with encouragement from Santa himself regarding COVID-19

Elf dance challenge : Get ready to dance with elf-taught new moves and record your performance for added fun this holiday season

Added Premium features : users can take advantage of:

Choose your own adventure videos : Experience a one-of-a-kind adventure with Santa himself featuring alternative scenarios that allow children to choose their very own journey

: Experience a one-of-a-kind adventure with Santa himself featuring alternative scenarios that allow children to choose their very own journey

Synchronized call during the video : Receive an incoming call from Santa on a second device, as a child watches their customized video from Santa, making the experience even more memorable

: Receive an incoming call from Santa on a second device, as a child watches their customized video from Santa, making the experience even more memorable

Family videos : Santa can recite up to four names in several video message options, allowing the whole family to experience the magic together

: Santa can recite up to four names in several video message options, allowing the whole family to experience the magic together

Bedtime stories : Enjoy audio story time with Mrs. Claus

: Enjoy audio story time with Mrs. Claus

Singing lesson with Mrs. Claus : Get in the holiday spirit and sing along to favorite Christmas-themed tunes

: Get in the holiday spirit and sing along to favorite Christmas-themed tunes

New Apple TV app: Parents can stream their Santa video messages in HD directly on the TV

Unlike many other apps, Portable North Pole offers a FREE trial experience without advertising that features Santa video messages so kids everywhere can experience the magic of a personalized message from the big man in red through cinematic-quality videos.

In addition, Portable North Pole has partnered with more than 30 leading children's hospitals in the United States to donate up to 5% of online sales through its Portable North Pole Children's Hospital Program . Partner hospitals include Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Phoenix Children's Hospital in Arizona, UMC Children's Hospital of Nevada, and Nemours Children's Hospital of Florida, to name a few.

Known as the number one Santa app in the Apple App Store and Google Play, Portable North Pole has over 10 million downloads around the globe and over 250 million personalized video views. Discover the magic by visiting www.portablenorthpole.com or download the app on your iOS or Android device today.

About UGroupMedia Inc.

Parent company UGroupMedia Inc. (UGM), based in Montréal, Canada, specializes in making Christmas even more magical and publishing exclusively Portable North Pole digital experiences. Portable North Pole is available in four languages – English, Spanish, French and Italian.

Available on Google Play and the App Store.

What is Portable North Pole: https://youtu.be/gLBQ8DIuxGc

