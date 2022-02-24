Portable Power Station Market Size Worth $295.91 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Portable Power Station Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Direct Power and Solar Power), Capacity (Below 500 Wh, 500–1500 Wh, and Above 1500 Wh), Application (Emergency Power, Off-Grid Power, and Others), and Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid Battery and Lithium-Ion Battery)". The portable power station market growth is driven by the rising awareness for the adoption of portable power stations during power outrages across rural and urban locations worldwide and growing popularity of outdoor and camping activities.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of this research study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011993/

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 211.03 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 295.91 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 168 No. Tables 110 No. of Charts & Figures 89 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Capacity, Application and Battery Type Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Portable Power Station Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Midland Radio Corporation; ALLPOWERS Industrial International Co., Ltd.; ChargeTech; EcoFlow; Drow Enterprise Co., Ltd.; Duracell Inc.; Goal Zero; Jackery Inc.; SHENZHEN CHAFON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD; Lion Energy LLC; and Hyundai Power Products are among the key players profiled during this market study. In addition, several other essential portable power station market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, EcoFlow was recognized by TIME for its pioneering product development with the EcoFlow DELTA Pro portable home battery named in the prestigious media's 100 Best Inventions of 2021.

In 2021, The Chargetech PLUG Pro is a kind of portable power supply that can power any small gadget or appliance. The product features 2x International AC Outlets, 2x Fast Charge USB Ports, and 1x USB Type-C Port.

The global portable power station market is segmented into five regions—North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The market growth is driven by the rising usage of smart grid services, ageing infrastructure of electricity grid, and the increasing use of power in remote locations. Developing countries ensure that power is available in remote areas. Traditional centralized networks are unable to provide basic electricity to underserved areas in a timely and cost-effective manner. During the forecast period, the portable power station market in developing nations is predicted to grow due to the possibility for remote and scattered power systems to supply electricity around the world.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00011993/

Due to high electricity consumption, stringent federal policy directives and regulations concerning greenhouse gas emissions, rising energy costs, and increasing awareness about the benefits of portable power stations in the region, North America is expected to hold a significant share of the global portable power station market from 2020 to 2030. Recreational and camping activities, such as fishing and hiking, are becoming popular, particularly in North America. There is a demand for various technological equipment, such as laptops, cellphones, rechargeable trekking head lights, camping lamps, fridges, and cooler backpacks, as the urge to be connected grows and millennials choose for camping. All of these technologies require power to function, which expands the potential for portable power stations. Due to the rising number of consumer electronics manufacturers and the rising demand for alternate backup power solutions in Europe, the portable power station market is likely to grow rapidly during the forecast period in the European Market.

Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the global portable power station market between 2020 and 2030 due to increased investments and improvements in the renewable energy sector in the region, particularly in China and India. According to a UN Environment Program report on overall renewable energy investments in 2020, China leads the world in renewable energy investment (US$ 91.2 billion). Investments in the country are expected to rise during the forecast period, with a greater number of planned renewable energy projects.

In 2020, Asia Pacific had a wide range of experiences in the power sector, particularly in light of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact. The effects of cost-cutting on power demand were first noticed in China, where electricity demand fell sharply in the first three months of 2020. Other countries, such as India, Japan, and Australia, saw significant declines in electricity demand in April and May when the demand in China had already begun resurging. Coal dominates the power generation processes across Asia Pacific. However, renewables are gaining importance as governments of China, Japan, and Korea focus on pursuing their clean energy goals and adopting ambitious net-zero carbon targets for 2050–60. Compared to 2019, gas-fired generation also decreased, while renewables maintained or grew their proportion. The region's strong focus on renewable energy will aid in the expansion of the portable power station market.

China and India are the most prominent manufacturing hubs in the region and have an enhanced focus on industrialization. Despite the ill effects of the social restrictions enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, the industrial sector recovered in the second half of 2020 by enhancing the production capabilities. The demand for advanced electronics such as smartwatches, smart wearables, and healthcare machines has risen significantly during 2020–2021. Further, raw material shipments and manufacturing activities resumed in 2021, with relaxations in lockdown restrictions and acceleration of vaccination process in various countries in Asia Pacific. These conditions will boost the growth of the portable power stations market in the region in the coming years.

Portable Power Station Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the portable power station market is bifurcated into direct power and solar power. The direct power segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, the market for the solar power segment is expected to grow at a faster rate in the coming years due to the growing awareness regarding renewable energy.

Buy Premium Copy of this research report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011993/

The direct power segment refers to the direct charging of portable power stations. Electric power stations, also known as battery portable power stations, function as large battery. The user can plug the portable power station into the respective wall outlet and get it charged quickly. Some portable power stations can also get charged in a car power outlet, provided that the correct adapter is used, but such charging usually takes longer time than it takes for charging through a standard outlet. The user should not plug a portable power station directly into the residential electrical system without installing a transfer switch from the technician. These power stations can also supply power to home appliances, TVs, electronic gadgets, and radios. The portable power stations with direct charging capability are not preferred for off-grid or remote locations, mountain trekking, forest trips, and naval operations across maritime borders. The portable power stations charging with direct power offer more constant reliable power than the portable power stations charging with solar power.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person:

Sameer Joshi

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/portable-power-station-market

SOURCE The Insight Partners