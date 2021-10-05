Portable Power Station Market to Grow by $ 4.02 Bn from 2021 to 2025, Globally at 41.54% CAGR: Technavio

Oct 05, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The portable power station market size is expected to increase by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 41.54%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.
The portable power station market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The market is positively impacted by the increasing usage of smart grid services.
The Portable Power Station Market Covers the Following Areas:
- Portable Power Station Market Sizing
- Portable Power Station Market Forecast
- Portable Power Station Market Analysis
The portable power station market analysis includes Application segment and Geography landscape.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Companies Mentioned
- ChargeTech
- Duracell Inc.
- EcoFlow Inc.
- Genius Media Group Inc.
- Goal Zero LLC
- Jackery Inc.
- Li power Shenzhen technology Co. Ltd.
- LionEnergy LLC
- Midland Radio Corp.
- Scott Electric Corp.
Portable Power Station Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 41.54%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 4.02 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
26.10
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Russian Federation, Australia, and Saudi Arabia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ChargeTech, Duracell Inc., EcoFlow Inc., Genius Media Group Inc., Goal Zero LLC, Jackery Inc., Li power Shenzhen technology Co. Ltd., LionEnergy LLC, Midland Radio Corp., and Scott Electric Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
