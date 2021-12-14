Portable Power Station Market to Record 26.10% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | ChargeTech, Duracell Inc., and EcoFlow Inc. to emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ including ChargeTech, Duracell Inc., EcoFlow Inc., Genius Media Group Inc., Goal Zero LLC, Jackery Inc., Li power Shenzhen technology Co. Ltd., LionEnergy LLC, Midland Radio Corp., and Scott Electric Corp. among others.

10+ including ChargeTech, Duracell Inc., EcoFlow Inc., Genius Media Group Inc., Goal Zero LLC, Jackery Inc., Li power technology Co. Ltd., LionEnergy LLC, Midland Radio Corp., and Scott Electric Corp. among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Application (off-grid power, emergency power, and automotive)

Application (off-grid power, emergency power, and automotive) Geographies: APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Portable power station Market Share is expected to increase by USD 4.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 41.54%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 36% among the other regions. China and Australia are the key markets for portable power stations in APAC. The market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The portable power station market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various growth strategies such as engaging in mergers and acquisitions and introducing new products to compete in the market.

ChargeTech – The company offers portable power stations products, charging carts UV-C, and antimicrobial portable power supply.

Duracell Inc. - The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing a wide range of batteries and smart power systems such as power banks, alkaline batteries, rechargeables and chargers, specialty batteries, coin/button batteries, and hearing aid batteries.

EcoFlow Inc. – The company offers portable power stations, solar panels, bundles, and power banks.

Genius Media Group Inc. – The company offers inverters, solar charge controllers, portable power stations, and car power inverters.

Goal Zero LLC – The company offers power station products, solar lights, accessories, and solar power generation kits.

Regional Market Outlook

The portable power station market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for portable power stations in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The aging electrical grid infrastructure will facilitate the portable power station market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Portable Power Station Market Driver:

Growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power during power outages:

The rise in global warming has led to a drastic rise in the number of unpredictable natural disasters over recent years. For instance, between 2018 and 2019, the US witnessed several catastrophes, including hurricanes Michael and Florence. Similarly, super typhoons such as Yutu and Mangkhut created floods that caused significant damages in countries such as Japan, Nigeria, and India. The occurrence of such natural disasters is increasing the number of grid failures and power outages. This has increased the demand for power accessories such as fuel tanks, load banks, cables, and transformers, which is driving the growth of the market.

Portable Power Station Market Challenge:

Longer charging times of solar-powered portable power stations:

Solar-powered portable power station models require longer hours to charge. However, they do not provide enough power when compared with portable power generators. They are also expensive than portable power generators, and extreme weather conditions such as heavy rainfall and storms reduce the operating capabilities of solar-powered portable power stations. This is driving many end-users to prefer portable generators over solar-powered portable power stations. All these factors might reduce the growth potential in the market.

Portable Power Station Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 41.54% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.10 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Australia, and Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ChargeTech, Duracell Inc., EcoFlow Inc., Genius Media Group Inc., Goal Zero LLC, Jackery Inc., Li power Shenzhen technology Co. Ltd., LionEnergy LLC, Midland Radio Corp., and Scott Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio