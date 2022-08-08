Portable Power Station Market to record USD 4.03 Bn growth -- Driven by growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power during power outages

Although the growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power during power outages, aging electrical grid infrastructure, and the increasing usage of smart grid services will offer immense growth opportunities, longer charging times of solar-powered portable power stations, high cost of battery-powered portable power stations, and low operational capability of portable power stations as compared to portable fossil fuel generators will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Sample Report Here

The portable power station market is segmented as below:

Application

Off-grid Power



Emergency Power



Automotive

The off-grid power segment will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the growing demand for electric power. In addition, the significant increase in the expansion of conventional electricity grids is fostering the growth of the segment.

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

The market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key markets for portable power stations in APAC. The poor power infrastructure in Asian countries is facilitating the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our portable power station market report covers the following areas:

Portable Power Station Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the portable power station market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the portable power station market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Portable Power Station Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist portable power station market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the portable power station market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the portable power station market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable power station market vendors

Portable Power Station Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 41.54% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.10 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, Australia, and Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ChargeTech, Duracell Inc., EcoFlow Inc., Genius Media Group Inc., Goal Zero LLC, Jackery Inc., Li power Shenzhen technology Co. Ltd., LionEnergy LLC, Midland Radio Corp., and Scott Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Off-grid power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Emergency power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ChargeTech

Duracell Inc.

EcoFlow Inc.

Genius Media Group Inc.

Goal Zero LLC

Jackery Inc.

Li power Shenzhen technology Co. Ltd.

technology Co. Ltd. LionEnergy LLC

Midland Radio Corp.

Scott Electric Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

