Portable Power Station Market to record USD 4.03 Bn growth -- Driven by growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power during power outages

Aug 08, 2022, 06:50 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Power Station Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 4.03 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 26.10% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 41.54% during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. Download Sample PDF Report Here
The portable power station market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. Vendors are focusing on production, sustainability, and other aspects to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies ChargeTech, Duracell Inc., EcoFlow Inc., Genius Media Group Inc., Goal Zero LLC, Jackery Inc., Li power Shenzhen technology Co. Ltd., LionEnergy LLC, Midland Radio Corp., and Scott Electric Corp. as some of the major market participants.
Although the growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power during power outages, aging electrical grid infrastructure, and the increasing usage of smart grid services will offer immense growth opportunities, longer charging times of solar-powered portable power stations, high cost of battery-powered portable power stations, and low operational capability of portable power stations as compared to portable fossil fuel generators will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Sample Report Here
The portable power station market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Off-grid Power
- Emergency Power
- Automotive
The off-grid power segment will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The segment is mainly driven by the growing demand for electric power. In addition, the significant increase in the expansion of conventional electricity grids is fostering the growth of the segment.
- Geographic
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
The market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key markets for portable power stations in APAC. The poor power infrastructure in Asian countries is facilitating the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our portable power station market report covers the following areas:
- Portable Power Station Market Size
- Portable Power Station Market Trends
- Portable Power Station Market Industry Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the portable power station market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the portable power station market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist portable power station market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the portable power station market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the portable power station market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable power station market vendors
|
Portable Power Station Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 41.54%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 4.03 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
26.10
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Russian Federation, Australia, and Saudi Arabia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ChargeTech, Duracell Inc., EcoFlow Inc., Genius Media Group Inc., Goal Zero LLC, Jackery Inc., Li power Shenzhen technology Co. Ltd., LionEnergy LLC, Midland Radio Corp., and Scott Electric Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Off-grid power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Emergency power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ChargeTech
- Duracell Inc.
- EcoFlow Inc.
- Genius Media Group Inc.
- Goal Zero LLC
- Jackery Inc.
- Li power Shenzhen technology Co. Ltd.
- LionEnergy LLC
- Midland Radio Corp.
- Scott Electric Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
