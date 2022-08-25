Portable Pressure Washers Market Size to Grow by USD 408.96 million, Offline Segment to Account for Majority of Market Growth - Technavio

Use our analysis and insights to help your business make effective decisions. Download a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Drivers and Challenges of the Portable Pressure Washers Market

Pressure washing helps in eradicating harmful bacteria, which is driving the growth of the market. Dirt, grime, mildew, and other bacteria often get accumulated in houses. They can cause severe diseases, especially among children and pets. To get rid of these contaminations, regular maintenance and cleaning practices are required. In addition, governments of various countries are taking initiatives to prevent pollution. As normal cleaning processes are not very effective and require more time, pressure washers help in eradicating contaminants. Such factors will boost the demand for portable pressure washers during the forecast period.

The high cost of pressure washing equipment is challenging the growth of the market. Washers comprise equipment such as a Vario power jet, high-pressure hose reel and hose, detergent application via a plug-n-clean system, telescopic handle, dirt blaster, water-cooled motor, integrated water filter, soft bag, and A3/4 garden hose connector adapter. The cost of such equipment is high, which increases the total cost of production. Moreover, in countries that have cheap labor, people do not prefer buying washing equipment. In addition, improper use and lack of maintenance can lead to early failure of the equipment, which may lower their demand during the forecast period.

Major Portable Pressure Washer Companies

A.R. North America , Inc

, Inc Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG

and Co. KG ARPO BV

Briggs and Stratton LLC

Carigar Tools

Caterpillar Inc.

Cheston

Deere and Co.

FNA Group

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Husqvarna AB

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

Lokpal Industries

Nilfisk AS

Positec Tool Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Snow Joe LLC

Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

and Decker Inc. Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Portable Pressure Washers Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Portable Pressure Washers Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

Electric - size and forecast 2021-2026

Engine-driven - size and forecast 2021-2026

Portable Pressure Washers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segments

The offline segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Vendors are establishing strategic alliances with industrial machinery retail chains. They are also implementing different marketing strategies to drive sales. For instance, Deere and Co. has many clubs. It owns retail stores to maintain its relations with major enterprises that are engaged in the regional distribution of industrial machinery, including portable pressure washers.

Related Reports

Humidifiers Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Household Appliances Market in Europe Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Portable Pressure Washers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 408.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.27 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled A.R. North America, Inc, Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, ARPO BV, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Carigar Tools, Caterpillar Inc., Cheston, Deere and Co., FNA Group, Generac Power Systems Inc., Husqvarna AB, Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., Lokpal Industries, Nilfisk AS, Positec Tool Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snow Joe LLC, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Engine-driven - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Engine-driven - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Engine-driven - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Engine-driven - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Engine-driven - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 103: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 104: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

11.4 Briggs and Stratton LLC

Exhibit 106: Briggs and Stratton LLC - Overview



Exhibit 107: Briggs and Stratton LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Briggs and Stratton LLC - Key offerings

11.5 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 109: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 113: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

11.7 Generac Power Systems Inc.

Exhibit 118: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Generac Power Systems Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Nilfisk AS

Exhibit 127: Nilfisk AS - Overview



Exhibit 128: Nilfisk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Nilfisk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Nilfisk AS - Segment focus

11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 131: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 132: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 134: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

11.11 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

and Decker Inc. Exhibit 136: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Overview

and Decker Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 137: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Business segments

and Decker Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 138: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key news

and Decker Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 139: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 140: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 148: Research methodology



Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 150: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio