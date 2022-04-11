Portable Printer Market Size to Grow by USD 8.15 billion| Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing demand for combining mobility and document solutions is driving the portable printer market growth. Employees that work remotely in a warehouse should be able to print labels by connecting the portable printer with their mobile device. Hence, vendors are offering solutions that help employees connect their mobile devices such as laptops with portable printers. For instance, Brother Industries offers A6 or A7 Mobile Printers that can be connected to mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops to produce high-quality printouts. These printers are portable and lightweight and are perfect for employees who need to work outdoors, which, in turn, will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The growing focus of enterprises toward paperless work is challenging the portable printer market growth. The increased penetration of wireless communications and smart devices has enabled the seamless exchange of information among end-users. These solutions have become increasingly popular among commercial and enterprise end-user segments. For instance, in conference rooms and classrooms, the presence of smart devices such as interactive whiteboards, surface displays, and interactive flat panels have reduced the need for hard copies and printing. To minimize the use of paper, many end-user segments are encouraging paperless solutions and go-green initiatives. All these factors have a negative impact on the revenue growth of the global portable printer market.

The portable printer market report is segmented by application (transportation and logistics, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and others), technology (thermal, inkjet, and impact), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By application, the transportation and logistics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. In this segment, portable printers are used for various applications such as printing pallet labeling, warehouse labeling, and others.

By technology, thermal technology is considered ideal for mobile printing due to its flexibility, low-maintenance, high print quality output, and durable nature. Thermal printers are reliable, as they enable printing in extreme heat and cold situations.

APAC will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the portable printer market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

BIXOLON Co. Ltd.



Brother Industries Ltd.



Canon Inc.



Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.



CognitiveTPG



Fujitsu Ltd.



Honeywell International Inc.



HP Inc.



Lexmark International Inc.



Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.



Polaroid Film B.V.



Printek L.L.C.



SATO Holdings Corp.



Seiko Epson Corp.



Star Micronics Co. Ltd.



Toshiba Tec Corp.



Zebra Technologies Corp.

Portable Printer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BIXOLON Co. Ltd., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon Inc., Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd., CognitiveTPG, Fujitsu Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., HP Inc., Lexmark International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Polaroid Film B.V., Printek L.L.C., SATO Holdings Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Star Micronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Tec Corp., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

