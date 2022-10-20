Portable Sawmills Market Size to Grow by USD 48.83 Mn, Global Industrial Machinery Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

Oct 20, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable sawmills market has been categorized as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.
The portable sawmills market size is set to grow by USD 48.83 million between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest estimates.
The portable sawmills market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as partnerships and M&A to compete in the market. The key leading vendors are focusing on increasing their market shares by establishing technologically advanced sawmills. Portable sawmill manufacturers are also increasing their brand visibility by participating in marketing events and exhibitions. Thus, owing to these factors, the competition among market vendors is expected to intensify during the forecast period.
- Type
- Band Saw Mill: The band sawmill segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is primarily contributed to factors such as cost-effectiveness.
- Swing Blade Saw Mill
- Chain Saw Mill
- Application
- Big Industrial Mills
- Personal Mills
- Others
- Geography
- APAC: APAC will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increased production and consumption of wood products. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the portable sawmills market in APAC.
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
To help businesses improve their market position, the portable sawmills market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Baker Products, Corley MFG, ECOSAGEN, Hardwood Mills Australia, Hud-Son Forest Equipment, Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik GmbH, LOGOSOL AB, McDonough Manufacturing Co., Norwood Industries Inc., PRIMULTINI s.r.l., Salem Equipment Inc., SERRA Maschinenbau GmbH, Timber Automation LLC, TimberKing Portable Sawmills, Wood Mizer, Woodland Mills Inc., and WoodMaxx.
- Portable Sawmills Market size
- Portable Sawmills Market trends
- Portable Sawmills Market industry analysis
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist portable sawmills market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the portable sawmills market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the portable sawmills market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable sawmills market vendors
|
Portable Sawmills Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 48.83 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.1
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Sweden
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Baker Products, Corley MFG, ECOSAGEN, Hardwood Mills Australia, Hud Son Forest Equipment, Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik GmbH, LOGOSOL AB, McDonough Manufacturing Co., Norwood Industries Inc., PRIMULTINI s.r.l., Salem Equipment Inc., SERRA Maschinenbau GmbH, Timber Automation LLC, TimberKing Portable Sawmills, Wood Mizer, Woodland Mills Inc., and WoodMaxx
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
