Portable Sawmills Market Size to Grow by USD 48.83 Mn, Global Industrial Machinery Market Categorized as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable sawmills market has been categorized as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent market, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Sawmills Market 2022-2026

The portable sawmills market size is set to grow by USD 48.83 million between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest estimates.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Portable Sawmills Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The portable sawmills market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as partnerships and M&A to compete in the market. The key leading vendors are focusing on increasing their market shares by establishing technologically advanced sawmills. Portable sawmill manufacturers are also increasing their brand visibility by participating in marketing events and exhibitions. Thus, owing to these factors, the competition among market vendors is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to detailed vendor information

Portable Sawmills Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Band Saw Mill: The band sawmill segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is primarily contributed to factors such as cost-effectiveness.



Swing Blade Saw Mill



Chain Saw Mill

Application

Big Industrial Mills



Personal Mills



Others

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as increased production and consumption of wood products. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the portable sawmills market in APAC.

and are the key countries for the portable sawmills market in APAC.

Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Portable Sawmills Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the portable sawmills market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Baker Products, Corley MFG, ECOSAGEN, Hardwood Mills Australia, Hud-Son Forest Equipment, Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik GmbH, LOGOSOL AB, McDonough Manufacturing Co., Norwood Industries Inc., PRIMULTINI s.r.l., Salem Equipment Inc., SERRA Maschinenbau GmbH, Timber Automation LLC, TimberKing Portable Sawmills, Wood Mizer, Woodland Mills Inc., and WoodMaxx.

The report also covers the following areas :

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

Portable Sawmills Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist portable sawmills market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the portable sawmills market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the portable sawmills market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of portable sawmills market vendors

Related Reports

Portable Engraving System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by product (laser portable engraving system and mechanical portable engraving system) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the laser portable engraving system segment will be significant.

Portable Clean-in-Place Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by product (re-use and single-use) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 31% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth by the re-use segment will be significant.

Portable Sawmills Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 48.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.1 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Sweden Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baker Products, Corley MFG, ECOSAGEN, Hardwood Mills Australia, Hud Son Forest Equipment, Linck Holzverarbeitungstechnik GmbH, LOGOSOL AB, McDonough Manufacturing Co., Norwood Industries Inc., PRIMULTINI s.r.l., Salem Equipment Inc., SERRA Maschinenbau GmbH, Timber Automation LLC, TimberKing Portable Sawmills, Wood Mizer, Woodland Mills Inc., and WoodMaxx Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Band saw mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Band saw mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Band saw mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Band saw mill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Band saw mill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Swing blade saw mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Swing blade saw mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Swing blade saw mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Swing blade saw mill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Swing blade saw mill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Chain saw mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Chain saw mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Chain saw mill - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Chain saw mill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Chain saw mill - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Big industrial mills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Big industrial mills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Big industrial mills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Big industrial mills - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Big industrial mills - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Personal mills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Personal mills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Personal mills - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Personal mills - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Personal mills - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Sweden - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Baker Products

Exhibit 111: Baker Products - Overview



Exhibit 112: Baker Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Baker Products - Key offerings

11.4 Hardwood Mills Australia

Exhibit 114: Hardwood Mills Australia - Overview



Exhibit 115: Hardwood Mills Australia - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Hardwood Mills Australia - Key offerings

11.5 Hud Son Forest Equipment

Exhibit 117: Hud Son Forest Equipment - Overview



Exhibit 118: Hud Son Forest Equipment - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Hud Son Forest Equipment - Key offerings

11.6 LOGOSOL AB

Exhibit 120: LOGOSOL AB - Overview



Exhibit 121: LOGOSOL AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: LOGOSOL AB - Key offerings

11.7 Norwood Industries Inc.

Exhibit 123: Norwood Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Norwood Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Norwood Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 SERRA Maschinenbau GmbH

Exhibit 126: SERRA Maschinenbau GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 127: SERRA Maschinenbau GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: SERRA Maschinenbau GmbH - Key offerings

11.9 TimberKing Portable Sawmills

Exhibit 129: TimberKing Portable Sawmills - Overview



Exhibit 130: TimberKing Portable Sawmills - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: TimberKing Portable Sawmills - Key offerings

11.10 Wood Mizer

Exhibit 132: Wood Mizer - Overview



Exhibit 133: Wood Mizer - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Wood Mizer - Key offerings

11.11 Woodland Mills Inc.

Exhibit 135: Woodland Mills Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Woodland Mills Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Woodland Mills Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 WoodMaxx

Exhibit 138: WoodMaxx - Overview



Exhibit 139: WoodMaxx - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: WoodMaxx - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio