Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio

Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key vendors operating in the portable ultrasound bladder scanners market is AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd. The company offers a portable ultrasound bladder scanner that is used to measure the bladder volume through the abdominal body surface. The market also has the presence of a few other major players, such as Becton Dickinson and Co., Butterfly Network Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., dBMEDx Inc, and Direct Supply Inc.

Challenges Faced by Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market Vendors

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market 2022-2026

The portable ultrasound bladder scanners market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. The rivalry among vendors is intense, which poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among vendors also intensifies the competition in the market.

Key Vendor Strategies to Overcome Market Challenges

Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. To thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Market Growth Potential

The portable ultrasound bladder scanners market size is expected to grow by USD 11.78 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Factors that will Drive the Market

Vendors in the portable ultrasound bladder scanners market can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. The increasing prevalence of urological disorders is one of these factors. The prevalence of urological disorders such as urinary incontinence and lower urinary tract disorders is increasing, which is driving the demand for portable ultrasound bladder scanners. Urinary incontinence is caused by factors such as overactive bladder muscles, weakened pelvic muscles, an enlarged prostate, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and interstitial cystitis. It can severely affect the kidneys, which can hamper the excretion process of the body. The risk of urinary inconsistency increases with age, body mass index, pregnancy, and the presence of certain auto-immune diseases. Thus, the rising number of such cases is driving the need for diagnostic devices such as portable ultrasound bladder scanners, which will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD11.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd, Becton Dickinson and Co., Butterfly Network Inc., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., dBMEDx Inc, Direct Supply Inc., Echo Son SA, EchoNous Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Informa Plc, Interson Corp., Konica Minolta Inc, Sonoscanner SARL, Sonostar Technologies Co. Ltd., SRS Medical, Terason, The Prometheus Group, and Vitacon Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Desktop and hand-held ultrasound scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Desktop and hand-held ultrasound scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Desktop and hand-held ultrasound scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Desktop and hand-held ultrasound scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Desktop and hand-held ultrasound scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Trolley-based ultrasound scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Trolley-based ultrasound scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Trolley-based ultrasound scanners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Trolley-based ultrasound scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Trolley-based ultrasound scanners - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd

Exhibit 85: AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 86: AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 88: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 90: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 91: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 92: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Clarius Mobile Health Corp.

Exhibit 93: Clarius Mobile Health Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Clarius Mobile Health Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Clarius Mobile Health Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 dBMEDx Inc

Exhibit 96: dBMEDx Inc - Overview



Exhibit 97: dBMEDx Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: dBMEDx Inc - Key offerings

10.7 EchoNous Inc.

Exhibit 99: EchoNous Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: EchoNous Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: EchoNous Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 102: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 105: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 107: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 108: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 110: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Interson Corp.

Exhibit 112: Interson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Interson Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Interson Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Konica Minolta Inc

Exhibit 115: Konica Minolta Inc - Overview



Exhibit 116: Konica Minolta Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Konica Minolta Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Konica Minolta Inc - Segment focus

10.12 Sonoscanner SARL

Exhibit 119: Sonoscanner SARL - Overview



Exhibit 120: Sonoscanner SARL - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Sonoscanner SARL - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

