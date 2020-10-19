Portada Announces Expansion of Brand Marketer Platform in 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portada, the leading networking solutions platform for dynamic tech, marketing and media companies, is announcing the expansion of its knowledge sharing and networking platform in the first half of 2021.

Portada will be offering marketing service suppliers tangible branding and networking opportunities in the three following ways.

1. Portada Live, March 24, 2021

At this exclusive by-invitation-only virtual event, Brand Decision Makers and Marketing Service Suppliers will share and accelerate knowledge on key topics including e-commerce marketing , marketing technologies and multicultural marketing .

Participants can expect the following tangible deliverables:



200+ virtual 1:1 meeting between prequalified brand decision makers and marketing service suppliers

150 + Brand Decision Makers

1 Collaborative Knowledge-Sharing Session

1 Brand Marketer Challenge Session

1 Detailed Case Study

1 Partner Solution Approach Session

1 Exclusive Event Recap Document with all the Marketing Intelligence Shared

2. Portada Live Americas, May 19, 2021

Portada Live Americas will bring brand marketers and service suppliers from Latin America, Canada and the U.S to discuss key themes including Latin America E-Commerce , Digital Transformation and more.



Participants can expect the following tangible deliverables:



200+ virtual 1:1 meeting between prequalified brand decision makers and marketing service suppliers

100 + Brand Decision Makers

1 Collaborative Knowledge-Sharing Session

1 Brand Marketer Challenge Session

1 Detailed Case Study

1 Partner Solution Approach Session

1 Exclusive Event Recap Document with all the Marketing Intelligence Shared

3. Strong Branding Opportunities for Marketing Service Suppliers:



"Survey MarTech 2021:What Brand Marketers Need": January 7, 2021

Portada will be publishing a survey aggregating the answers regarding marketing technology choices of hundreds of brand marketing decision makers in the Portada network. The survey results will be heavily publicized via Portada websites, eblasts and social media properties. It also offers great opportunities for Portada partners to contribute intelligence.

In addition, Portada's digital media properties www.portada-online.com and https://mercadotecnia.portada-online.com/ with a combined targeted reach of more than 60,000 uniques/month are available year-round with brand marketing news and analysis, weekly newsletters as well as powerful LinkedIn influencers and the Li Group "Where Marketing Innovators Meet".

Please email David Karp, Sales Director at Portada, for details on new business and lead generation opportunities at [email protected], or simply schedule a call with him HERE .

Media contact: Marcos Baer, [email protected]

SOURCE Portada

