Portada Introduces Exclusive Council System of Powerful Brand Marketing Executives

How the Council System Works

The five units of Portada's Council System are:

Council of the Americas

Patricia Aragón, Digital Marketing Director, L'Oreal Mexico

Ricardo Arias Nath, CMO, PepsiCo Latin America

Marcos Baer, president, Portada (Board Chair)

Adriana Bellinatti Grineberg, Regional Director, Pan-regional Latam, CENAM & Caribbean, Facebook

Gonzalo del Fa, President Multicultural, GroupM

Ana Ferrell, SVP, Marketing and Corporate Communications, MasterCard

Bruno Lambertini, CEO, Circus Marketing

Alberto Pardo, Founder & CEO, Adsmovil

Julián Porras, Chief Executive, Latin America Omnicom Media Group

Juan Manuel Romero, CEO, Metro International

Juan Saldívar, partner , people@ (Board Coordinator)

José María Sanabria, CEO, GroupM Latin America

Brand Star Committee

Margie Bravo, Marketing Multicultural Champion, Coffee Mate, Nestle

Natalie Bursztin, Marketing Director, Totto

José Camargo, E-Commerce Subdirector, Best Buy Mexico

Angel Carmona, Regional Marketing Manager, Wilson Latin America

Javier Delgado, Senior Marketing Director, Walmart

Yamile Elias, Director of Business Innovation & Marketing, Pepsico

Kristin Sanchez, Multicultural Marketing Manager, Nestle USA

Marissa Fernandez, Director, Marketing Strategy and Fan Development, NFL

Manny Gonzalez, Senior Director-Multicultural, Moet-Hennessy USA

Carlos Leal, CMO, Rappi

Cesar Melgoza, CEO & Founder, Geoscape

Kerina Mora, Marketing Coordinator, Allstate Insurance

Iker Palazuelos Atolini, Salomon Latam, Brand Manager

Yvette Peña, VP, Multicultural Leadership Hispanic/Latino Audience Strategy, AARP

John Sandoval, Senior Brand and Latino Marketing Manager, Intuit

Ana Soto, National Media Manager, JC Penney

Cesar Taveras, Digital Marketing Manager, Rosetta Stone

Rafael Lopez-De-Azua, Head of Media and Digital - LATAM (Director), Coty

Seraj Bharwani, Chief Strategy Officer, AcuityAds

Agency Star Committee

Jose Bello, Total Market, Senior Director, Hearts & Science

Dana Bonkowski, ‎SVP Multicultural Lead, Starcom

Darcy Bowe, SVP, Media Director, Starcom

Karina Dobarro, VP Managing Director Multicultural Brand Strategy, Horizon Media

Marina Gunther, México Head of Trading, GroupM

Pablo Izquierdo Grandal, VP Client Services Latam, Havas Media Group

Ronald Mendez, Managing Partner Multicultural Lead, MediaCom

Parker Morse, Founder & CEO, HCode Media

Alvaro Pereda, Latam Deputy Head of Trading, GroupM

David Queamante, SVP Media Director, UM Worldwide

Jorge Serrano, Latam Head of Trading, GroupM

Garth Tiedje, SVP Director Video Investment, Horizon Media

Vilma Vale-Brennan, Deputy General Manager, Vale Network

Lauren Wormser, Communications Planning Director, Mediacom

Jessica Roman, VP, Media Director, Publicis Groupe

Hugo Faria, Global Business Director, PHD Worldwide

Guillermo Florez, Marketing Science and Strategy Director, Omnicom Media Group

Ricardo Fragale, SVP, Regional Trading Director PMX Latin America, Publicis Media

Travel Marketing Board

Jennifer Adams, Managing Director-Integrated Marketing, American Airlines

Trip Barrett, Head of Travel Marketing Content, Portada

Ricardo Casco, Global Sales and Integrated Marketing Strategies, Avis Budget Group

Pablo Chiozza, SVP USA, Canada & Caribbean, ‎Latam Airlines Group

Alan Duggan, ‎Regional VP Business Development ,The Americas, ‎Meliá Hotels

Roberto Muñoz, VP, Strategic Partnerships and Loyalty, AeroMexico

José Luis Pérez Rodríguez, Head, Marketing Performance, Volaris

Luis Perillo, VP, Sales & Marketing, Caribbean & Latin America, Hilton

Angel de la Tijera V. Top Accounts Commercial Head Mexico & Latin America, ‎American Express

Alvaro Valeriani, Regional Vice President Sales & Marketing Latin America & Caribbean, ‎Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Sports Marketing Board

John Alvarado, VP Brand Marketing, Crown Imports

Shawn Bryant, Managing Director, Intel Sports

Ward Bullard, Board Chair of Athletics Department, Stanford University

Joe Favorito, Head of Sports Marketing Content, Portada

Ed Horne, EVP, Endeavor Global Marketing, Endeavor

Jorge Inda Meza, Marketing Director West Region (CA, NW, AZ, Hawaii), Anheuser- Busch

Daniel Keats, Director Consumer Marketing-Sponsorships, Allstate Insurance

Michael Neuman, EVP, MD, Scouts Sports & Entertainment

Felix Palau, VP Marketing, Heineken

Mike Tasevski, Vice President, North America Sponsorships, MasterCard

Jill Leccia, Head of Gatorade - Latin America, Pepsico

Eduardo Perez , Partner & Founder, PM3

