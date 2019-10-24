Portada Introduces Year-Round Knowledge-Sharing and Networking Platform for Brand Marketers and Marketing Services Providers

"We are making important innovative changes to the dynamics of our Council System. In 2020, brand marketers and best-of-breed marketing service providers will be directly involved in the events topic selection process ," says Janet Grynberg, Lead Editorial Coordinator at Portada.

Brand Marketers and Marketing Service Providers: Together Four Times a Year

At their second 2019 in-person meeting at Portada New York, the members of Portada's Council System selected the most imminent challenges facing the marketing industry today. These topics will be announced soon.

On November 14, these executives will gather in a special function presented by Digo Hispanic Media, the Happy Hour & Council Content Choice, where three units of Portada's Council System (Brand Star Committee, Agency Star Committee, and Sports Marketing Board), will vote for the topics to be discussed at the three Portada Los Angeles speaking slots on April 2, 2020.

If you are a brand marketer and would like to join the Portada Council System, please provide contact information: https://www.portada-online.com/councilsystem/#1570811122363-40330485-8ca9

If you are a marketing service provider and would like to join the Portada Council System, please provide your contact information here: https://www.portada-online.com/councilsystem/#1570811122363-40330485-8ca9

Hear it from Brand Marketers

"Through Portada, I have met new solution providers and we are already working with them," commented Ariela Nerubay, CMO at Curacao.

"I love the way the Portada is continuously disrupting itself in order to make the experience very valuable for its members," shared John Sandoval, Senior Brand and Latino Marketing Manager at Intuit.

About Portada

Portada is a leading networking solutions platform for dynamic tech, marketing and media companies targeting consumers through cultural insights and passion points in the Americas. Portada members receive top business leads through a guaranteed amount of annual meetings with brand marketing executives. In addition, members obtain best-in-class advertising and PR services through Portada media with an audited reach of more than 120,000 marketing, tech and media executives. ( www.portada-online.com ).

