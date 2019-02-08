Portage Announces Change of Auditors

TORONTO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (PBT.U: CSE, PTGEF: OTC Markets) – Portage Biotech Inc. ("Portage" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditors from Swartz Lewisky Feldman LLP to Marcum LLP ("SLF") effective immediately. SLF resigned on their own initiative and the board of directors of the Company appointed Marcum LLP as the Company's auditors until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the former auditor and the successor auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and have been filed on SEDAR.

About Portage

Portage Biotech, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company that identifies, finances, and develops best-in-class or first-in-class early-to-mid stage products. Portage chooses products with established scientific rationales and augments a company's existing management teams. Portage creates much of its value by developing pre-proof of concept assets through proof of concept (POC).

Through Management's extensive experience within Pharma, Portage is able to access a broad network of drug development professionals who through experience can determine the optimum development pathway for each compound, skewing the Portage's risk/reward profile. Management have over 80 combined years of experience in biotech, have overseen the development of 5 separate billion-dollar drugs, have built multiple companies valued in excess of 10 billion dollars, have taken 4 companies public, and have executed numerous multi-million-dollar licenses with Big Pharma.

Most recently Portage has acquired SalvaRx limited holdings which has made investments in and helped form six immune-oncology companies which is developing 9 products. SalvaRx was formed by ex-Bristol Myers Squibb executives with extensive experience in the development and commercialization of immunotherapy.

For more information, visit http://www.portagebiotech.com .

Neither CSE nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements concerning future operations of Portage Biotech Inc. (the "Company"). All forward looking statements concerning the Company's future plans and operations, including management's assessment of the Company's expectations or beliefs may be subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual performance and financial results may differ materially from any estimates and projections.

SOURCE Portage Biotech Inc.

Related Links

www.portagebiotech.com

