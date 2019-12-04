Portage Learning, an Online Division of Geneva College, Adds Pathophysiology to Curriculum

BEAVER FALLS, Pa., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following closely behind the release of Biochemistry, Portage Learning, an online division of Geneva College offering college courses to visiting transient students seeking to transfer credits, announces the launch of Pathophysiology.

Portage Learning offers an array of college courses in the areas of biology, chemistry, English, ethics, mathematics, psychology, and sociology. With the addition of Pathophysiology and Biochemistry, Portage now offers nineteen college courses with three additional courses planned for next year.

Steve Michalik, Portage Learning Vice-President, recently said, "Portage Learning is committed to offering courses that students need, and colleges and universities require for admission into programs of study. Portage does not confer degrees. Our mission is to make college more accessible for students by helping them overcome prerequisite deficiencies. Given the academic rigor of our courses, they are widely accepted among colleges and universities as co-requisites that satisfy science and general education requirements following matriculation. School administrators recognize that when a student has completed coursework through Portage, the student possesses the foundational knowledge critical for success in their program."

Portage Learning is a division of Geneva College under the Graduate and Adult Education programs. Courses are administered by way of the Portage platform, which is the system used to deliver the courses online. Portage Learning also functions as the facilitator in maintaining student records to include enrollment verification. Portage students receive college credit for their courses through Geneva College, which is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

Dr. Jerrod Poe, Assistant Academic Dean and Director of Curriculum at Portage Learning shared, "As Pathophysiology has been our most requested course by students and referring schools, we are thrilled to be able to meet their needs. The field of Pathophysiology is entirely relatable as we have all experienced, to one degree or another, the impact that disease can have on the body. The more we understand the sequence of events that lead to disease development, the better we can learn how to properly combat these unwanted changes. We have gone to great lengths to develop a course that will provide the students with a foundational knowledge to prepare them for success in their future fields of study."

As a division of Geneva College, an award-winning liberal arts college, Portage Learning offers a uniquely accessible and affordable approach for students to meet their academic needs. Students have the flexibility of beginning and completing courses in a time frame that accommodates the challenges of their diverse schedules. Students can register for courses at any time and on any day of the year. There is no application, no fixed semester dates, and no ancillary fees. Once enrolled, students are assigned an instructor within 24 hours and may begin the course immediately.

