Portage Learning, an Online Division of Geneva College, to Offer Two New Courses by Year's End Including CHEM 210 Biochemistry, Available Now

BEAVER FALLS, Pa., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Learning, an online division of Geneva College offering college courses to visiting students seeking to transfer credits, announces the upcoming addition of three new courses, including CHEM 210 Biochemistry.

In addition to Biochemistry, Portage Learning will be adding Pathophysiology later this year and Pharmacology at the beginning of 2020. With the addition of the three new courses, Portage will offer a total of twenty college courses and an additional seven high school courses under the companion company, NursingABC.

According to Portage Learning Vice-President, Steve Michalik, "The Portage Learning and NursingABC mission has always been two-fold. First, to help students bridge the gap to educational opportunities and second, to help colleges and universities increase enrollment with highly prepared students. Our ability to provide what we believe is an unparalleled curriculum via a platform that enables a student to pursue mastery of material is the essence of what we do. Our asynchronous courses and rolling enrollment ensure that students, particularly non-traditional students, can pursue higher education in a manner that works with all of the other elements in their lives including, but not limited to family and employment."

Portage Learning is a division of Geneva College under the Graduate and Adult Education programs. Courses are administered by way of the Portage platform, which is the system used to deliver the courses online. Portage Learning also functions as the facilitator in maintaining student records to include enrollment verification. Portage students receive college credit for their courses through Geneva College, which is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.

"As the bridge between the biological and chemical worlds, students of CHEM 210 Biochemistry will quickly see how this course will benefit them in their other science courses. Portage Learning's CHEM 210 Biochemistry course was developed first and foremost to meet the needs of both our students and our referring schools. We are thrilled to offer another exceptional course that students will find insightful and engaging. Equally important, referring schools will welcome students who possess the foundational knowledge to prepare them for success in their ultimate program of study," said Dr. Jerrod Poe, Assistant Academic Dean and Director of Curriculum for Portage Learning.

As a division of Geneva College, an award-winning liberal arts college, Portage Learning offers a uniquely accessible and affordable approach for students to meet their academic needs. Students have the flexibility of beginning and completing courses in a time frame that accommodates the challenges of their diverse schedules. Students can register for courses at any time and on any day of the year. There is no application, no fixed semester dates, and no ancillary fees. Once enrolled, students are assigned an instructor within 24 hours and may begin the course immediately. Most classes take approximately 8 to 12 weeks to complete and can be taken one at a time or simultaneously.

