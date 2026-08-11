Portage Point Partners Named No. 880 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Portage Point marks its sixth consecutive year of recognition, driven by nearly 400% three-year revenue growth and sustained platform expansion

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a blue chip advisory, interim management and investment banking firm focused on the middle market, today announced it has been ranked No. 880 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list ranks the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing organizations that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs and shaping the future of the economy.

2026 marks the sixth consecutive year Portage Point earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list, a distinction that underscores the firm's sustained growth and continued platform advancement. The firm climbed from No. 1834 in 2025 to No. 880, moving up nearly 1000 spots in just twelve months and placing Portage Point in the top 20% of honorees nationwide.

"This recognition reflects the caliber and commitment of our team and the confidence our clients place in us to navigate complexity, capture opportunity and mitigate risk," said Matthew Ray, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Portage Point. "Middle market stakeholders deserve the same caliber of talent, insight and execution as the world's largest organizations. That has been our focus since day one and remains the standard we hold ourselves to as we invest in exceptional talent, expand our capabilities and continue to build an integrated platform that delivers with the speed, precision and intention our clients deserve."

Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the US economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be US-based, privately held, for-profit and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point Partners is a business advisory, interim management and investment banking firm. Our blue chip team leverages bulge bracket experience in consulting, operations, finance, accounting, investment banking and investing to provide transactional, operational and financial perspectives to middle market stakeholders. The Portage Point cross-functional platform is uniquely architected to offer fully integrated capabilities and solutions that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the investment lifecycle. From ideation to monetization, Portage Point delivers excellence across transaction advisory services, valuations, transaction execution services, office of the CFO, performance improvement, interim management, investment banking, operational turnaround and financial restructuring.

Learn how Portage Point can positively impact your business – www.portagepointpartners.com

New Mountain Capital, a leading growth-oriented investment firm with approximately $60 billion in assets under management, has made two strategic minority growth investments in Portage Point Partners – first in 2024 and again in 2026.

SOURCE Portage Point Partners