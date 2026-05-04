Portage Point Partners Announces Expanded Partnership with New Mountain Capital and Welcomes Robert Rourke to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), an advisory, interim management and investment banking firm, today announced an expanded partnership with New Mountain Capital, a leading growth-oriented investment firm with approximately $60 billion in assets under management.

The investment increases New Mountain's ownership stake in the firm and builds on the initial strategic minority growth investment in Portage Point in September 2024 signaling continued confidence in the firm, its people and the value delivered to clients.

"New Mountain's continued investment in Portage Point reflects the strength of our partnership built on shared values, aligned strategy and a clear vision for the future," said Matthew Ray, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Portage Point. "New Mountain represents a market leading franchise with a differentiated approach to business building and their continued support underscores conviction in both the Portage Point platform and the opportunity ahead. Together, the partnership is focused on investing in top-tier talent to scale capabilities while advancing technology led solutions designed to deliver deeper insights, faster execution and differentiated outcomes."

Portage Point also announced the appointment of Robert Rourke, former President of L.E.K. Consulting for the Americas, to its Board of Directors. Rob joins existing board members Matthew Ray, Erin Jones, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Portage Point, and Harris Kealey and Nikhil Devulapalli, Managing Directors at New Mountain. Rob brings over 35 years of operational depth and a growth-oriented perspective honed across the professional services sector.

"Portage Point has built a genuinely differentiated platform – one that integrates advisory, operational and financial capabilities in a way that creates real value for clients at every stage of the business lifecycle," said Rob Rourke. "I look forward to partnering with Matt, the leadership team and New Mountain to help drive the firm's continued growth and to support the next phase of platform development."

"Portage Point has executed with remarkable consistency and grown significantly since our initial investment, and our enthusiasm for its future has only increased," said Harris Kealey and Nikhil Devulapalli, Managing Directors at New Mountain. "This transaction is a direct expression of our confidence in the Portage Point team. We are proud to deepen this partnership and support the firm as it continues to scale."

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point Partners is an advisory, interim management and investment banking firm delivering integrated solutions to management teams, private equity sponsors and lenders during every stage of the investment lifecycle. Our services include transaction advisory, transaction execution, office of the CFO advisory, valuations, performance improvement, interim management, investment banking, operational turnaround and financial restructuring. As a financially grounded and operationally focused team with national presence, we drive speed to impact with premier talent, deeply integrated capabilities and technology-led delivery. For more information about Portage Point Partners, visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than excessive risk, as it pursues long term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, strategic equity, credit and net lease real estate funds with approximately $60 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information, please visit newmountaincapital.com.

SOURCE Portage Point Partners