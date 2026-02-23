Portage Point Partners Announces Art Djavairian as Head of Performance Improvement

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a blue chip advisory, interim management and investment banking firm focused on the middle market, welcomes Art Djavairian as Managing Director and Head of Performance Improvement.

Art has more than fifteen years of experience designing and delivering large-scale value creation programs in business lifecycle and transaction-driven situations, creating more than $10 billion in enterprise value for corporate and private equity (PE) clients. At Portage Point, Art will lead end-to-end value creation programs, from early identification and quantification of high-impact levers to overseeing the implementation of pragmatic, results-focused plans.

"As market conditions demand faster decision-making and more disciplined execution, the ability to drive step change performance transformations has become a critical differentiator," said Matthew Ray, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Portage Point. "Art's experience positions Portage Point to deliver integrated solutions that help clients create and protect value across the full business lifecycle."

"I am excited to join Portage Point to help build a truly integrated advisory model underpinned by blue chip talent and best in class technology," says Art. "By bringing together our end-to-end capabilities in new and innovative ways, we can meaningfully accelerate value creation and deliver more impactful solutions for our clients and sponsors."

Prior to Portage Point, Art was a Partner in KPMG's Deal Advisory and Strategy practice and a Director with AlixPartners. While in industry, he has held various leadership roles spanning finance, operations, strategy and technology.

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point Partners is a business advisory, interim management and investment banking firm intensely focused on the middle market. Our blue chip team leverages bulge bracket experience in consulting, operations, finance, accounting, investment banking and investing to provide unmatched transactional, operational and financial perspectives to middle market stakeholders. The Portage Point cross-functional platform is uniquely architected to offer fully integrated capabilities and solutions that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing middle market business lifecycle. From ideation to monetization, Portage Point delivers excellence across transaction advisory services, valuations, transaction execution services, office of the CFO, performance improvement, interim management, investment banking, operational turnaround and financial restructuring.

In October 2024, New Mountain Capital made a strategic minority growth investment in Portage Point Partners. Learn more .

