Portage Provides update on proposed acquisition of SalvaRx

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - (CSE: PBT.U) (OTC: PTGEF) Portage Biotech Inc. ("Portage" or the "Company") wishes to announce that, further to its news release of August 14, 2018 announcing the proposed acquisition of SalvaRx Limited from SalvaRx Group plc, it has now submitted draft shareholder meeting materials to CSE for review. Until the meeting materials have been approved by CSE for distribution, however, trading in the shares of Portage will remain halted. Upon clearance of the meeting materials, a further announcement will be made regarding the meeting date and a trade resumption date.

