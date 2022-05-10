Portainer Extension Added to Docker Desktop, Brings New Functionality to Docker While Streamlining Developer Workflow

Portainer delivers unrivaled container visibility and management capability to Docker Desktop users

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Portainer.io announced today the release of the Portainer extension on Docker Desktop, bringing ease of management and visibility to millions of Docker users. In a step towards a radically simplified and integrated container management ecosystem, the Portainer extension will bridge the gap between Docker Desktop and Kubernetes while offering unparalleled control to developers.

Docker Extensions, the new program announced today at DockerCon, brings a host of new functionalities to the Docker Desktop experience. The extensions are built with ease of use and developer familiarity in mind, ensuring developers have access to a rich suite of tools within one platform.

"We are hugely proud to join the Docker Extension program, bringing the power of Portainer to Docker Desktop users," said Neil Cresswell, Portainer chief executive. "Since we launched Portainer in 2017, Portainer has become the most popular Docker management GUI in the world, and I'm thrilled to be able to formally integrate Portainer into Docker Desktop. Docker's commitment to simplifying the developer experience is a perfect match for Portainer's own obsession with humanizing container management, and Docker Desktop users are going to love the result. It is something I have dreamed of achieving and today it's real."

The Portainer extension allows Docker Desktop users to spin up and run a version of Portainer CE (Portainer's free open-source product) natively inside Docker Desktop. The result is a richly functional, seamlessly integrated, and intuitive UI for managing local Docker environments. And because Portainer fully supports Kubernetes, the extension allows Desktop users to deploy images directly into any Kubernetes environment they are connected to with a few clicks and in doing so, radically simplifies the pathway from Docker Desktop to Kubernetes.

"Docker is obsessed with developer ergonomics and is committed to filling and improving the developer experience gap," said Webb Stevens, Docker's SVP of Secure Software Supply Chain. "We welcome Portainer to the Docker Extension marketplace, expanding the applications and capabilities available for millions of registered Docker developers."

Docker Extensions allow developers to easily discover and integrate new functionality and additional developer tools into Docker Desktop. With Docker Extensions, they can add debugging, testing, networking, security, and other tools to their Docker Desktop installation to support development workflow and improve productivity. Docker Extensions offer a breadth of familiar experiences that integrate with Docker Desktop so they can speed up innovation without having to learn new patterns. Docker Extensions are built with the developer experience in mind and include official tools built by Docker and the company's trusted ecosystem partners, giving developers the convenience and flexibility to create workflows that meet their individual development needs.

About Portainer.io

Portainer is the most popular universal container management platform in the world. Every day, hundreds of thousands of users rely on it to simplify the way they manage software containers. Portainer works with Docker, Kubernetes, Swarm and Nomad and is widely used to help users deploy containerized applications, triage issues secure container environments and build self-service containerized environments. Portainer is a VC-backed global company, headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Docker, Inc.

Docker helps millions of developers efficiently and collaboratively build, share and run applications. The Docker collaborative application development platform provides developers with an unmatched experience for an integrated, reliable and secure workflow that accelerates app delivery from code to the cloud. Through a combination of the world's largest marketplace of components and integrations with leading tools, Docker allows teams to rapidly create innovative applications. For more information, visit www.docker.com

