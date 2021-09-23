PortAventura World Becomes the First Theme Resort to Accept Bitcoin as Payment at the Hotels Next Season

This initiative will be launched at the beginning of the 2022 season at the receptions of the six hotels in the resort. In this way, guests who prefer this payment option will be able to carry out their transactions in a flexible, simple and secure way by using Bitcoin. This has been chosen as the virtual currency that will be accepted in the initial stages.

The project has been developed as part of the company's strategic drive for innovation and digitalisation. In this sense, Managing Director of PortAventura World, David García Blancas, explained that "the push for initiatives such as this one allows us to become aligned with the latest trends and satisfy the needs of our guests; factors that are essential in order to strengthen our position as a leading company and innovator in the entertainment industry". The use of cryptocurrency in commerce has become a trend, having been incorporated by internationally renowned companies in recent months in all fields.

Mr. García Blancas also reminded "at PortAventura World we are deeply immersed in a process of digital acceleration with the aim of improving the experience of our visitors and continuing to promote new and innovative ways of entertainment".

For this purpose, the resort invests in technological and digital transformation initiatives in order to continue evolving towards a management model that is in line with the latest consumer trends. In this way, PortAventura World continues to strengthen further the online channel, promoting the development of the website and the app, and reinforcing the use of digital tools within the park to improve the customer experience.

