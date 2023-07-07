PortAventura World inaugurates PortAventura Solar, the largest photovoltaic plant at a holiday resort in Spain

News provided by

PortAventura World

07 Jul, 2023, 10:21 ET

  • The company continues to strengthen its commitment to environmental issues with the construction of one of the largest solar self-consumption facilities in Europe, which has involved an investment of 6 million euros

TARRAGONA, Spain, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today PortAventura World inaugurated PortAventura Solar, the largest self-consumption photovoltaic plant at a holiday resort in Spain, and one of the largest of its kind in Europe. With this, the company is taking another step forward in its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint, and promote the use of renewable energies with the support of Endesa, its energy partner.

Continue Reading
PortAventura World inaugurates PortAventura Solar with Arturo Mas-Sardá, Chairman of PortAventura World, and José Bogas, CEO of Endesa (PRNewsfoto/PortAventura World)
PortAventura World inaugurates PortAventura Solar with Arturo Mas-Sardá, Chairman of PortAventura World, and José Bogas, CEO of Endesa (PRNewsfoto/PortAventura World)

The solar project, which has relied on the support of Endesa X, Endesa's energy services subsidiary, has seen the installation of 11,102 ground-mounted solar panels covering a total area of 6.4 hectares within the resort, equivalent to 9 football pitches, which will generate a third of the energy the park needs to operate.

Arturo Mas-Sardá, President of PortAventura World, stated that "the inauguration of PortAventura Solar is a major milestone in our company's ESG strategy, which we are constantly working on and is an absolute priority".

Choni Fernández, Director of Sustainability at PortAventura World, explained that "for more than 28 years, we have worked actively to meet a series of social, environmental and economic commitments that have benefited all stakeholders involved in our resort. With the plant, we are responding to the Energy Transition axis of the company's Strategic Sustainability Plan 2022-2025".

PortAventura Solar, with a capacity of 6.05 megawatt peak (MWp), will generate 10GWh/year - equivalent to the consumption of 3,000 households - of clean electricity that will cover almost a third of the resort's energy needs, thereby reducing its environmental impact and contributing to the achievement of the SDGs set by the United Nations, which include promoting energy efficiency within organisations. The installation will prevent the release of 4,000 tonnes of CO² into the atmosphere per year.

The project has been developed in compliance with a very demanding strategy for integration and landscape impact, with the aim of reducing its visual effect and preserving the environment. The second phase of construction, already underway, will have a capacity of 3.1 megawatt peak (MWp) and will provide an additional 5.6GWh per year. In total, installation of the plant has required an investment of more than €8 million.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149186/PortAventura_World_inaugurates_PortAventura_Solar.jpg

SOURCE PortAventura World

Also from this source

PortAventura World inaugure sa nouvelle attraction « Uncharted : The Enigma of Penitence »

PortAventura World eröffnet seine aufregende neue Attraktion „Uncharted: The Enigma of Penitence"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.