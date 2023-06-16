PortAventura World opens its thrilling new attraction 'Uncharted: The Enigma of Penitence'

News provided by

PortAventura World

16 Jun, 2023, 10:12 ET

  • 'Uncharted' is a multi-dimensional roller coaster with a 700-metre track featuring five LSM launches and unexpected twists and turns
  • Created in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment and with the participation of Intamin Amusement Rides and Sally Dark Rides, it is inspired by the hit film Uncharted 

TARRAGONA, Spain, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World today inaugurated its new attraction 'Uncharted: The Enigma of Penitence', the only one in the world inspired by the Uncharted movie, from Sony Pictures Entertainment. It is an indoor roller coaster with five launches, with unexpected twists and turns, and the first in Europe to have a lateral drop.

Continue Reading
Obertura Uncharted PortAventura World. 16-06-2023 Fotografies Gemma Miralda
Obertura Uncharted PortAventura World. 16-06-2023 Fotografies Gemma Miralda

David García, Managing Director of PortAventura World, articulated, "this attraction is the outcome of a pivotal agreement with an industry giant in entertainment, Sony Pictures. The alliance permits us to extend our global footprint, by means of a product that is truly state-of-the-art on an international scale and stands equal to the finest attractions globally. With this ride, our guests can anticipate an unmatched, innovative experience that enhances the diversity and quality of attractions offered. All of this reinforces our position as one of the premier tourist destinations in both Europe and the world."

Jeffrey Godsick, Executive Vice President, Brand Strategy and Partnerships, Head of Location Based Entertainment of Sony Pictures Entertainment, said "the opening of Uncharted, the ride, is a testament to PortAventura's expertise in attraction development. A display of safety and care with the IP was evident from fabrication through completion. PortAventura World is known for adventure and our global teams, including PlayStation, have worked collectively to ensure all guests can look forward to becoming Uncharted explorers."

Built on a base measuring 4,800 m2 and standing 16 metres high, this dark ride roller coaster, designed as a family concept, takes visitors on a 673-metre journey completely in the dark where they will be amazed by a multitude of audiovisual effects and immersive experiences, all based on Uncharted, released in cinemas in 2022.

As part of PortAventura World's social commitment to offer inclusive leisure, the attraction has developed an exclusive experience for visitors with functional diversity. This is a virtual reality space where they can delve into the story of the attraction as if they had been on the ride. In addition, the roller coaster has barrier-free access.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104031/PortAventura_World.jpg

SOURCE PortAventura World

Also from this source

PortAventura World opens its thrilling new attraction 'Uncharted: The Enigma of Penitence'

PortAventura World s'impose dans le secteur des centres de villégiature thématiques en rejoignant la communauté B Corp

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.