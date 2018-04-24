Portavoce Public Relations Establishes East Coast Presence with New Hire

"We have added a team member to fulfill the organic growth from our existing clients," said Carla Vallone, Portavoce Public Relations President. "With Binta, our team is ready to help new and current clients get noticed in all the right ways, by providing the high-quality public relations services for which we are known."

Binta has more than seven years of experience in media relations, issues management and campaign development. She is establishing the agency's East Coast presence and is responsible for developing strategic public relations programs for the agency's business-to-business accounts. Currently she is implementing channel communications, thought leadership and external communications programs for products and services in the industrial and enterprise sectors. Clients and team members turn to Binta for her impeccable project management skills, long-format writing and external communications prowess.

Portavoce PR has one focus – advancing client business goals through strategic, quality communications. Portavoce PR works collaboratively with clients to create and execute a communications strategy tailored for their goals and budgets. From start to finish, Portavoce PR makes the process easy and enjoyable.

The award-winning agency works with companies from startups to multi-billion dollar organizations to provide integrated communications, content creation, public relations services and communications strategies for business-to-business or business-to-consumer products and services. Portavoce PR serves clients in a variety of sectors including: industrial and manufacturing equipment, enterprise and consumer technology and health and wellness, among others.

Portavoce PR was founded in 2011 and is based in San Diego County. For more information, visit www.portavocepr.com.

