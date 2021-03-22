Porte Announces New Charity Partner - The National Park Foundation

Through Porte's #DoorToChange, members know that with every purchase transaction, a donation is made on their behalf to the Porte charity partner that matters most to them and at no cost to the member. The National Park Foundation ( https://www.nationalparks.org ) joins current charity partners GLAAD, The Humane Society of the United States and Save the Children. Porte has set a goal to donate more than $100,000 to its #DoorToChange partners in 2021.

"Protecting our national parks – their vast landscapes and wilderness, and cultural and historical sites – is protecting our national treasures," said Melanie Few, Chief Marketing Officer, Populus Financial Group. "When you select the National Park Foundation as your #DoorToChange charity, each debit card purchase helps safeguard over 400 national parks, ensuring future generations the opportunity to enjoy the places we love."

As the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, the National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks.

"The National Park Foundation is honored to be Porte's newest partner," said Stefanie Mathew, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at the National Park Foundation. "We are grateful to Porte and its members for supporting the National Park Foundation's mission to preserve national parks that open doors of curiosity and wonder for all of us."

Porte is the mobile banking solution that provides tools and technology to put members on a path toward financial freedom. Representing a modern approach to banking, Porte provides members with real-world insights into their financial challenges and resources to help guide them as they make financial decisions.

Based on feedback from consumers, Porte was designed to deliver key benefits and features in a premium package. #DoorToChange is one of the key features that drives Porte membership because these donations made to select charity partners do not cost members anything and are 100% funded by Porte. In addition, Porte offers an up to 3.00% Annual Percentage Yield Savings Account,3 with members earning up to 60x the national average,4 with no monthly fees.5

Porte accounts and services have been established with MetaBank®, National Association, Member FDIC and Netspend. To start your path towards financial freedom, download the Porte app in the App Store or Google Play. For more information on Porte, visit www.portebanking.com.

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation is the official charity of America's national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help protect more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts and connect all Americans with their comparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and rich history. Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.org.

About Porte

Porte is a mobile banking solution committed to helping its members navigate a path toward financial freedom. Part of Populus Financial Group, Porte does not have costly physical locations, allowing it to reduce fees typically charged by traditional banks and increase its charitable giving, at no costs to its members, based on member activity. Visit PorteBanking.com for more information.

About MetaBank ®, N.A.

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.®, a South Dakota-based financial holding company. MetaBank, is a financial enablement company that works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. MetaBank strives to remove barriers that traditional institutions put in the way of financial access, and promote economic mobility by providing responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to individuals and communities at the core of the real economy. Additional information can be found by visiting www.metapay.com or www.metafinancialgroup.com.

About Netspend, a Global Payments Company

Netspend is the payment provider of choice to self-banked consumers and the brands that serve them. With a mission to empower consumers with the convenience, security and freedom to be self-banked, Netspend's products have helped over 10 million consumers spend, budget and pay bills since 1999. Consumers can reload and find Netspend Prepaid Cards at convenient locations nationwide through Netspend's extensive network of over 115,000 reload locations and more than 100,000 active employers and selling locations, including check cashers, convenience stores, grocers, pharmacies, insurance providers and tax preparers. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Netspend is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Payments Inc. For more information, please visit www.netspend.com.

1Must register & verify ID to open account. Terms, fees apply. Issued by MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC.

2Visit Portebanking.com/disclaimers#door-to-change for more information on Porte's #DoorToChange program.

3Visit Portebanking.com/disclaimers#savings for more information on Porte's Optional Savings Account.

4The national rate is posted by the FDIC and are calculated based on a simple average of rates paid (uses annual percentage yield) by all insured depository institutions and branches for which data are available. More details about the calculation may be found at: https://www.fdic.gov/regulations/resources/rates/#one. The national rate for savings accounts is reported by the FDIC as 0.05 % APY as of 01/04/2021. This data is verified on a quarterly basis.

5Other fees may apply. See Deposit Account Agreement for details.

PORTE is a deposit account established by MetaBank®, National Association, Member FDIC. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787.

